Nick Chubb signs 3-year, $36 million extension with Browns

The Browns took the former Georgia Bulldog with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2018 and he’s part of a draft class that includes quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Denzel Ward. Chubb rushed for 996 yards as a rookie and finished second in the NFL to Tennessee’s Derrick Henry in 2019 with 1,494 yards.

Chubb has become a fan favorite in Cleveland. During home games, fans chant his name hoping coach Kevin Stefanski will call a running play for him any time the team nears the goal line.

Chubb, though, can score from anywhere and has TD runs of 88 and 92 yards. He's also a solid receiver, and his 40-yard scoring reception in last year's wild-card game helped seal the Browns' 48-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With Chubb’s extension finished, it’s possible the Browns will begin talks with Mayfield’s agents on an extension. The team exercised his fifth-year option in April.