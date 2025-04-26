New York Jets select ex-Georgia Bulldog Arian Smith in NFL draft

Selection: Fourth round (No. 110 overall), New York Jets
Position: Wide receiver
Height, weight: 6-foot, 179 pounds
Class: Senior
Hometown: Bradley, Florida
Notable: 817 receiving yards, 48 receptions and four touchdowns in 2024. … 68 career receptions for 1,356 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. … Appeared in 47 career games, making 11 starts. … Competed in track at Georgia. … Ran a 10.18 100-meter dash. … Member of the school record team in the 4x100.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Jacksonville Jaguars select ex-Collins Hill star Travis Hunter as No. 2 pick in NFL draft
Collins Hill star Travis Hunter was picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Baltimore Ravens select ex-Georgia Bulldog Malaki Starks in first round of NFL draft
Safety Malaki Starks was a multi-time All-American during his time in Athens.
Featured
Credit: Jason Allen/AJC
Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry
Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.
TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all
Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.
Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush
The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.