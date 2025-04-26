Georgia Bulldogs
New York Jets select ex-Georgia Bulldog Arian Smith in NFL draft

Wide receiver also competed in track at Georgia.
Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith runs a drill during the school’s NFL pro day at the University of Georgia indoor practice facility on Wednesday, March, 12, 2025, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By AJC Sports
19 minutes ago

Selection: Fourth round (No. 110 overall), New York Jets

Position: Wide receiver

Height, weight: 6-foot, 179 pounds

Class: Senior

Hometown: Bradley, Florida

Notable: 817 receiving yards, 48 receptions and four touchdowns in 2024. … 68 career receptions for 1,356 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. … Appeared in 47 career games, making 11 starts. … Competed in track at Georgia. … Ran a 10.18 100-meter dash. … Member of the school record team in the 4x100.

