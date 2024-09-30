Kirby Smart updates status of Mykel Williams, shares why Nate Frazier didn’t play

“I mean, he had 24, 25 people here tonight. His mom lives right down the road,” Smart said. “His mom’s right here from Alabama, and it meant a lot to him. He was pulling guys on the sideline. He didn’t have to do what he did to try to get out there and play. And he cares about this team, and he then he’s a warrior. I mean, I love the guy, because he’s like, ‘coach, I’m going, I’m going.’ And at halftime he was still, I’m going, he wants to win. So it’s just a great character reference for him.”

Williams did not record any stats in the win. Georgia also saw defensive tackle Warren Brinson return to action. Brinson played 27 snaps on Saturday for Georgia.

“He was sore,” Smart said of Williams on Monday. “Will know a lot more later today.”

Georgia’s defense struggled to defend Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, who finished with 491 combined rushing and passing yards. Milroe did most of his damage while attacking the edges of the defense.

“You got to get stops,” Smart said on his message to the defense. “You got to get stops, you know what I mean? Play by play, you got to do a better job, you got to settle down, you got to communicate well.”

The Bulldogs were still without defensive tackle Jordan Hall but he did travel with the team to Alabama. Hall has not played in a game this season but he was working out with Scott Sinclair prior to the game.

As for the injury front, Georgia was without wide receivers Sacovie White and London Humphreys. White is dealing with an undisclosed knee injury, while Humphreys reportedly has mono.

Smart said he was hopeful that Hall, White and Humphreys would be able to play as far as their availability this week but not provide any further updates.

Smart did share why freshman running back Nate Frazier didn’t play on Saturday. It was not due to an injury.

“Nate’s doing a great job. he’s improving week to week,” Smart said. “He takes a lot of pride in his performance and is really contentious about it. ... He’s not doing anything wrong, really the opportunity didn’t present itself with the way the game played out.”

Georgia takes on Auburn this week, with the game set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Georgia will provide further injury updates on Wednesday starting with an SEC availability report.

Georgia football injury report entering Auburn