Georgia safety Chris Smith forced a Derius Davis fumble, and Georgia’s Javon Bullard recovered it for the Bulldogs.

Georgia got the ball on the TCU 33-yard line and got down to the 6-yard line before settling for a 24-yard field goal by kicker Jack Podlesny to go up 10-0. As much as you’d like a touchdown there to make a statement early, still a great start for Georgia.