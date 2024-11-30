Three-star quarterback Hezekiah Millender announced his commitment to Georgia on Saturday.
Previously committed to Boise State, the Clarke Central quarterback posted to X: “Athens y’all mind if I stay a little longer ? #Committed” and tagged coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and quarterbacks assistant Montgomery VanGorder.
Millender joins four-star prospect Ryan Montgomery in the class of 2025 quarterback group. Currently Georgia has the top-rated 2025 class.
Millender is the No. 73 quarterback in the class and the No. 139 overall prospect in Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jamie Spaar
The Latest