Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia football picks up commitment from Athens quarterback prospect

Clarke Central quarterback Hezekiah Millender led his team from a 24-0 deficit to a 37-36 victory over Oconee County on Aug. 23, 2024. Earlier in that week, Millender committed to Boise State.

Credit: Ansley Gavlak

Credit: Ansley Gavlak

Clarke Central quarterback Hezekiah Millender led his team from a 24-0 deficit to a 37-36 victory over Oconee County on Aug. 23, 2024. Earlier in that week, Millender committed to Boise State.
By
55 minutes ago

Three-star quarterback Hezekiah Millender announced his commitment to Georgia on Saturday.

Previously committed to Boise State, the Clarke Central quarterback posted to X: “Athens y’all mind if I stay a little longer ? #Committed” and tagged coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and quarterbacks assistant Montgomery VanGorder.

Millender joins four-star prospect Ryan Montgomery in the class of 2025 quarterback group. Currently Georgia has the top-rated 2025 class.

Millender is the No. 73 quarterback in the class and the No. 139 overall prospect in Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking.

About the Author

Follow Caitlyn Stroh-Page on twitter

Senior sports editor, DawgNation & AJC

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenn Finch

8 players who will make a difference in GHSA football quarterfinal games
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jamie Spaar

GHSA football quarterfinals: Every No. 1 team, 8 of AJC’s Super 11 still chasing titles
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Four teams from Region 2 still alive heading into Class 5A football quarterfinals
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

What Kirby Smart said about ‘epic’ overtime game, relationship with Brent Key
No apologies from No. 7 Georgia Bulldogs for struggles vs. Georgia Tech
Kirby Smart: Georgia Bulldogs thankful for ‘Dirty Dan’ Jackson
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

TRUMP TRANSITION
Vivek Ramaswamy pans Rivian’s expected $6B federal loan for Georgia factory
Black athletes 5 times more likely than white ones to die of sudden cardiac arrest
Don’t be a holiday crime victim: Metro Atlanta police agencies offer safety tips