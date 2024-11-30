Three-star quarterback Hezekiah Millender announced his commitment to Georgia on Saturday.

Previously committed to Boise State, the Clarke Central quarterback posted to X: “Athens y’all mind if I stay a little longer ? #Committed” and tagged coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and quarterbacks assistant Montgomery VanGorder.

Millender joins four-star prospect Ryan Montgomery in the class of 2025 quarterback group. Currently Georgia has the top-rated 2025 class.