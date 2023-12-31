‘He’s going to win the Heisman:’ Carson Beck, Georgia offense primed for big 2024

“Two really good coaches,” receiver Ladd McConkey said after the game about Monken and Bobo. “They put us in the right positions, and we have to make the plays.”

Yes, Georgia winning this game mostly was a matter of taking the field. Florida State’s roster was depleted, down more than 20 players because of the NFL draft and transfer portal, which rendered it a fraction of the 13-0 ACC champs. (“People need to see what happened tonight, and they need to fix this,” Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said afterward. “It needs to be fixed. It’s very unfortunate that they, who have a good football team and good football program, are in the position that they’re in.”)

But that’s not going to totally discredit what the Bulldogs’ offense achieved. Even the backup unit steamrolled the Seminoles (who, again, were relying on backups themselves).

“To be able to come in and execute at a high level like we did, I think we sent a message,” Beck said.

Importantly, this performance was a preview of what Georgia will be in 2024. That’s largely what bowl season has become – a teaser for players who will contribute in the following season – especially for the top-tier teams. And the Bulldogs will enter next season among the favorites again.

Georgia thrived as a pass-heavy offense in 2023, but it returned to its roots in the finale. “Run the damn ball” is alive and well – to the tune of 47 rushes for 372 yards.

Kendall Milton scored the first two touchdowns and had gained 104 yards on only nine carries by halftime. The Bulldogs ran for five touchdowns. Milton and possibly Daijun Edwards won’t be here next season, but Georgia has plenty of talent, including incoming Florida running back Trevor Etienne, who perhaps was the best player on the Gators’ offense. Bobo has done a masterful job using the run to complement the pass.

Freshman Roderick Robinson II had 70 yards on seven rushes Saturday. Redshirt freshman Andrew Paul had three rushes for 21 yards. Sophomore Cash Jones had five rushes for 32 yards.

“I can think back all the way to the first game of the season, and I remember in warmups, I looked at Andrew and Rod and told them, ‘I believe in y’all,’” Milton said. “I knew it was a game they’d get in. So I told them I believed in them, and y’all are young so your head is probably spinning, but if nobody told you, I believe in y’all. To see them go out today and achieve success, Rod running through people, AP running through people, that makes me so happy.”

The air attack, missing tight end Brock Bowers as he heads to the NFL, was phenomenal. Oscar Delp, snagging each of his three targets, seems like he’ll be a fine replacement. Dillon Bell is emerging into a legitimate force and will be among the better weapons in the SEC. McConkey hasn’t made a decision about his future – “I’m enjoying this tonight, and we’ll figure that out tomorrow,” he said postgame – but Georgia can be trusted at receiver. They’ve accumulated enviable depth. Transfers London Humphreys (Vanderbilt) and Colbie Young (Miami) are among those on the way.

There will be changes on the offensive line, but Georgia should be excited there, too. Center Sedrick Van Pran is off to the pros. He said his replacement, Jared Wilson – who was a menace in the trenches Saturday – could be an improvement. The Bulldogs get the benefit of the doubt in offensive line evaluation. They’ve allowed 11 sacks per season on their starting quarterback across the past three years.

We’ve put quarterback talk off for too long. Beck will be the frontman again in 2024. He was 13-for-18 passing for 203 yards and two touchdowns Saturday. He had some nice tight-window throws, but generally didn’t need to do anything beyond managing the game. He’s played that role well during his first season as the starter.

Entering Saturday, Beck had 22 touchdowns against six interceptions. He completed 72.4% of his passes for 3,738 yards. He received light Heisman Trophy mention, though he lagged behind quarterbacks such as Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix III and Bo Nix throughout the year. Beck was second-team All-SEC behind Daniels. Smart had noted Beck wasn’t required to be superman in their offense because of their talent and defense, which hurt his statistical case for the award (whereas players such as Daniels and Penix often had to overcome their own defenses).

But perhaps Beck’s numbers leap in 2024. Remember, Bennett was considered more of a don’t-rock-the-boat type quarterback in Georgia’s first title run before becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist in his final year. One doesn’t need to perform any mental gymnastics to see Beck in a similar spot. He’ll be among the betting favorites for college football’s most prestigious individual award.

“I’m telling you, he’s going to win the Heisman,” Bell said. “We’ve been talking about this. I feel like he’s going to win the Heisman next year, for sure.”

That thought goes beyond the assumption that Beck will continue progressing in his second year as the starter. He’ll be armed with a super supporting cast yet again. His offensive line surely will keep him upright. He’ll be in his second season with Bobo. He’ll have the chance for some signature performances in Tuscaloosa against Alabama and in Austin against SEC newcomer Texas. Both the Crimson Tide and Longhorns made the College Football Playoff this season.

And finally, this kitchen’s master chef. Georgia turned to Bobo when Monken left for the NFL, a decision that was met with some skepticism. The offense sometimes looked uneven to start the season, making the doubters’ voices grow louder. Now, it’s difficult imagining anyone criticizing Bobo, who’ve followed in Monken’s footsteps in maximizing the myriad talent available to him.

“He’s been awesome,” McConkey said. “He’s a great coach and even better guy. I know I can call him and count on him in everything I do, and he’ll be there.”

The Bulldogs’ offense averaged over 38 points per game. In its final act of 2023 – and first impression of 2024 – it helped produce the largest margin of victory in bowl history.

“We’re capable of being explosive like we were this year,” Beck said of 2024. “Looking back and watching the film, we had a month to try to improve on who we were and some of the mistakes we made throughout the season. Looking back, there are so many things – maybe not so many – but we’re being particular. There are things we could improve on going into next year with the eight, nine months this offseason.”

What a frightening thought for the SEC.