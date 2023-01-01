ajc logo
HAPPY NEW YEAR’S BULLDOGS FANS (Final score: Georgia 42, Ohio State 41

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

If you’re a Georgia fan, this is an excellent way for you to ring in the new year – the Bulldogs are headed back to the national championship.

On that final possession, Stroud scrambled for a gain of 27, and it all came down to a missed 50-yard field goal attempt by Noah Ruggles. Wow.

No. 1 Georgia is 14-0 and will face TCU in the national championship in LA Jan. 9.

Georgia scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to come back for the win.

