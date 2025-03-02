Georgia football’s final NFL combine results: Jared Wilson wins final 40-yard dash

The second-fastest run came in at 4.91.

Big man blazing ‼️



Jared Wilson puts up a 4️⃣.8️⃣4️⃣u in his second run#NFLCombine on @nflnetwork #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/u75ty3z377 — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) March 2, 2025

Fellow interior lineman Tate Ratledge had the most viral moment of the group’s 40-yard dash. The NFL Network broadcast provided a zoomed in, slow motion replay of Ratledge’s mullet flowing behind him like a brunette jet stream.

His 4.97-second time was the fourth-fastest in the position group.

Wilson and Ratledge joined five other Bulldogs who finished in the top 10 of their position group’s 40 times. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Warren Brinson, Malaki Starks, Trevor Etienne and Arian Smith all finished with top-10 times.

Georgia tied a modern-era program record with 14 out of 329 total players invited. The Bulldogs had six in the defensive linemen and linebackers group, one defensive back, a running back, two receivers and four offensive linemen.

Here’s a look at how each Bulldog measured and tested at the combine. The 14 Bulldogs below -- along with several other NFL hopefuls -- will get another chance to test in front of NFL teams at Georgia’s pro day on March 12.

The 2025 NFL Draft will start on April 24 and finish on April 26.

Jared Wilson testing results and measurements

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 310 pounds

Arm: 32 3/8-inches

Hand: 10 3/4-inches

40-yard dash: 4.84

10-yard split: 1.72

Vertical: 32-inches

Broad jump: 9-feet-4

Tate Ratledge testing results and measurements

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 308 pounds

Arm: 33 1/4-inches

Hand: 10 3/8-inches

40-yard dash: 4.97

10-yard split: 1.72

Vertical: 32-inches

Broad jump: 9-feet-5

Dylan Fairchild testing results and measurements

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 318 pounds

Arm: 33-inches

Hand: 10-inches

Vertical: 27.5-inches

Broad jump: 9-feet-3

Xavier Truss testing results and measurements

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 309 pounds

Arm: 33-inches

Hand: 10 1/2-inches

40-yard dash: 5.24

10-yard split: 1.82

Vertical: 26-inches

Broad jump: 8-feet-9

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins testing results and measurements

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 276 pounds

Arm: 33 1/2-inches

Hand: 9 3/4-inches

40-yard dash: 4.86

10-yard split: 1.69

Vertical: 36-inches

Broad jump: 10-feet-4

Smael Mondon testing results and measurements

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 224 pounds

Arm: 31 3/4-inches

Hand: 9 3/4-inches

40-yard dash: 4.58

10-yard split: 1.52

Broad jump: 10-feet-10

Warren Brinson testing results and measurements

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 315 pounds

Arm: 33 1/2-inches

Hand: 10 3/8-inches

40-yard dash: 5.10

10-yard split: 1.76

Vertical: 31-inches

Broad jump: 9-feet-7

Nazir Stackhouse testing results and measurements

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 327 pounds

Arm: 32 1/2-inches

Hand: 10 1/2-inches

40-yard dash: 5.16

10-yard split: 1.80

Vertical: 27.5-inches

Broad jump: 8-feet-9

Jalon Walker measurements

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 243 pounds

Arm: 32-inches

Hand: 10 1/4-inches

Mykel Williams measurements

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 257 pounds

Arm: 33 3/8-inches

Hand: 10 1/4-inches

Malaki Starks testing results and measurements

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 197 pounds

Arm: 31 5/8-inches

Hand: 9 1/2-inches

40-yard dash: 4.50

10-yard split: 1.51

Vertical: 33-inches

Arian Smith testing results and measurements

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 179 pounds

Arm: 31 1/4-inches

Hand: 9-inches

40-yard dash: 4.36

10-yard split: 1.51

Broad jump: 10-foot, 7-inches

Vertical: 38-inches

Trevor Etienne testing results and measurements

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 198 pounds

Arm: 29 1/4-inches

Hand: 9 1/2-inches

40-yard dash: 4.42

10-yard split: 1.51

Broad jump: 10-foot, 4-inches

Vertical: 35-inches

Dominic Lovett testing results and measurements