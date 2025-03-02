Breaking: Divers, dogs suspended until further notice in search for Lake Oconee boater
Georgia football’s final NFL combine results: Jared Wilson wins final 40-yard dash

Georgia offensive lineman Jared Wilson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Georgia offensive lineman Jared Wilson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By Jack Leo
1 hour ago

Four Georgia offensive lineman finished an NFL Combine where the biggest Bulldogs stood out the most on Sunday.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins started the weekend with several top-10 scores among defensive tackles, showcasing his defensive versatility and athleticism.

Then center Jared Wilson became the first Bulldog to win his position’s 40-yard dash, finishing in 4.84 seconds in the final run of the combine.

The second-fastest run came in at 4.91.

Fellow interior lineman Tate Ratledge had the most viral moment of the group’s 40-yard dash. The NFL Network broadcast provided a zoomed in, slow motion replay of Ratledge’s mullet flowing behind him like a brunette jet stream.

His 4.97-second time was the fourth-fastest in the position group.

Wilson and Ratledge joined five other Bulldogs who finished in the top 10 of their position group’s 40 times. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Warren Brinson, Malaki Starks, Trevor Etienne and Arian Smith all finished with top-10 times.

ExploreTate Ratledge comments on ‘misunderstood’ Carson Beck, Georgia O-Line coach and titles

Georgia tied a modern-era program record with 14 out of 329 total players invited. The Bulldogs had six in the defensive linemen and linebackers group, one defensive back, a running back, two receivers and four offensive linemen.

Here’s a look at how each Bulldog measured and tested at the combine. The 14 Bulldogs below -- along with several other NFL hopefuls -- will get another chance to test in front of NFL teams at Georgia’s pro day on March 12.

The 2025 NFL Draft will start on April 24 and finish on April 26.

Jared Wilson testing results and measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-3
  • Weight: 310 pounds
  • Arm: 32 3/8-inches
  • Hand: 10 3/4-inches
  • 40-yard dash: 4.84
  • 10-yard split: 1.72
  • Vertical: 32-inches
  • Broad jump: 9-feet-4

Tate Ratledge testing results and measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-6
  • Weight: 308 pounds
  • Arm: 33 1/4-inches
  • Hand: 10 3/8-inches
  • 40-yard dash: 4.97
  • 10-yard split: 1.72
  • Vertical: 32-inches
  • Broad jump: 9-feet-5

Dylan Fairchild testing results and measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-5
  • Weight: 318 pounds
  • Arm: 33-inches
  • Hand: 10-inches
  • Vertical: 27.5-inches
  • Broad jump: 9-feet-3

Xavier Truss testing results and measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-7
  • Weight: 309 pounds
  • Arm: 33-inches
  • Hand: 10 1/2-inches
  • 40-yard dash: 5.24
  • 10-yard split: 1.82
  • Vertical: 26-inches
  • Broad jump: 8-feet-9

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins testing results and measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-4
  • Weight: 276 pounds
  • Arm: 33 1/2-inches
  • Hand: 9 3/4-inches
  • 40-yard dash: 4.86
  • 10-yard split: 1.69
  • Vertical: 36-inches
  • Broad jump: 10-feet-4

Smael Mondon testing results and measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • Weight: 224 pounds
  • Arm: 31 3/4-inches
  • Hand: 9 3/4-inches
  • 40-yard dash: 4.58
  • 10-yard split: 1.52
  • Broad jump: 10-feet-10

Warren Brinson testing results and measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-5
  • Weight: 315 pounds
  • Arm: 33 1/2-inches
  • Hand: 10 3/8-inches
  • 40-yard dash: 5.10
  • 10-yard split: 1.76
  • Vertical: 31-inches
  • Broad jump: 9-feet-7

Nazir Stackhouse testing results and measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-3
  • Weight: 327 pounds
  • Arm: 32 1/2-inches
  • Hand: 10 1/2-inches
  • 40-yard dash: 5.16
  • 10-yard split: 1.80
  • Vertical: 27.5-inches
  • Broad jump: 8-feet-9

Jalon Walker measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-1
  • Weight: 243 pounds
  • Arm: 32-inches
  • Hand: 10 1/4-inches

Mykel Williams measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-5
  • Weight: 257 pounds
  • Arm: 33 3/8-inches
  • Hand: 10 1/4-inches

Malaki Starks testing results and measurements

  • Height: 6-foot-1
  • Weight: 197 pounds
  • Arm: 31 5/8-inches
  • Hand: 9 1/2-inches
  • 40-yard dash: 4.50
  • 10-yard split: 1.51
  • Vertical: 33-inches

Arian Smith testing results and measurements

  • Height: 6-foot
  • Weight: 179 pounds
  • Arm: 31 1/4-inches
  • Hand: 9-inches
  • 40-yard dash: 4.36
  • 10-yard split: 1.51
  • Broad jump: 10-foot, 7-inches
  • Vertical: 38-inches

Trevor Etienne testing results and measurements

  • Height: 5-foot-9
  • Weight: 198 pounds
  • Arm: 29 1/4-inches
  • Hand: 9 1/2-inches
  • 40-yard dash: 4.42
  • 10-yard split: 1.51
  • Broad jump: 10-foot, 4-inches
  • Vertical: 35-inches

Dominic Lovett testing results and measurements

  • Height: 5-foot-10
  • Weight: 185 pounds
  • Arm: 31 3/8-inches
  • Hand: 9 1/4-inches
  • 40-yard dash: 4.40
  • 10-yard split: 1.53
  • Broad jump: 10-foot
  • Vertical: 33.5-inches

Jack Leo
