Georgia football’s final NFL combine results: Jared Wilson wins final 40-yard dash

Four Georgia offensive lineman finished an NFL Combine where the biggest Bulldogs stood out the most on Sunday.
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins started the weekend with several top-10 scores among defensive tackles, showcasing his defensive versatility and athleticism.
Then center Jared Wilson became the first Bulldog to win his position’s 40-yard dash, finishing in 4.84 seconds in the final run of the combine.
The second-fastest run came in at 4.91.
Fellow interior lineman Tate Ratledge had the most viral moment of the group’s 40-yard dash. The NFL Network broadcast provided a zoomed in, slow motion replay of Ratledge’s mullet flowing behind him like a brunette jet stream.
His 4.97-second time was the fourth-fastest in the position group.
Wilson and Ratledge joined five other Bulldogs who finished in the top 10 of their position group’s 40 times. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Warren Brinson, Malaki Starks, Trevor Etienne and Arian Smith all finished with top-10 times.
Georgia tied a modern-era program record with 14 out of 329 total players invited. The Bulldogs had six in the defensive linemen and linebackers group, one defensive back, a running back, two receivers and four offensive linemen.
Here’s a look at how each Bulldog measured and tested at the combine. The 14 Bulldogs below -- along with several other NFL hopefuls -- will get another chance to test in front of NFL teams at Georgia’s pro day on March 12.
The 2025 NFL Draft will start on April 24 and finish on April 26.
Jared Wilson testing results and measurements
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 310 pounds
- Arm: 32 3/8-inches
- Hand: 10 3/4-inches
- 40-yard dash: 4.84
- 10-yard split: 1.72
- Vertical: 32-inches
- Broad jump: 9-feet-4
Tate Ratledge testing results and measurements
- Height: 6-foot-6
- Weight: 308 pounds
- Arm: 33 1/4-inches
- Hand: 10 3/8-inches
- 40-yard dash: 4.97
- 10-yard split: 1.72
- Vertical: 32-inches
- Broad jump: 9-feet-5
Dylan Fairchild testing results and measurements
- Height: 6-foot-5
- Weight: 318 pounds
- Arm: 33-inches
- Hand: 10-inches
- Vertical: 27.5-inches
- Broad jump: 9-feet-3
Xavier Truss testing results and measurements
- Height: 6-foot-7
- Weight: 309 pounds
- Arm: 33-inches
- Hand: 10 1/2-inches
- 40-yard dash: 5.24
- 10-yard split: 1.82
- Vertical: 26-inches
- Broad jump: 8-feet-9
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins testing results and measurements
- Height: 6-foot-4
- Weight: 276 pounds
- Arm: 33 1/2-inches
- Hand: 9 3/4-inches
- 40-yard dash: 4.86
- 10-yard split: 1.69
- Vertical: 36-inches
- Broad jump: 10-feet-4
Smael Mondon testing results and measurements
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 224 pounds
- Arm: 31 3/4-inches
- Hand: 9 3/4-inches
- 40-yard dash: 4.58
- 10-yard split: 1.52
- Broad jump: 10-feet-10
Warren Brinson testing results and measurements
- Height: 6-foot-5
- Weight: 315 pounds
- Arm: 33 1/2-inches
- Hand: 10 3/8-inches
- 40-yard dash: 5.10
- 10-yard split: 1.76
- Vertical: 31-inches
- Broad jump: 9-feet-7
Nazir Stackhouse testing results and measurements
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 327 pounds
- Arm: 32 1/2-inches
- Hand: 10 1/2-inches
- 40-yard dash: 5.16
- 10-yard split: 1.80
- Vertical: 27.5-inches
- Broad jump: 8-feet-9
Jalon Walker measurements
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 243 pounds
- Arm: 32-inches
- Hand: 10 1/4-inches
Mykel Williams measurements
- Height: 6-foot-5
- Weight: 257 pounds
- Arm: 33 3/8-inches
- Hand: 10 1/4-inches
Malaki Starks testing results and measurements
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 197 pounds
- Arm: 31 5/8-inches
- Hand: 9 1/2-inches
- 40-yard dash: 4.50
- 10-yard split: 1.51
- Vertical: 33-inches
Arian Smith testing results and measurements
- Height: 6-foot
- Weight: 179 pounds
- Arm: 31 1/4-inches
- Hand: 9-inches
- 40-yard dash: 4.36
- 10-yard split: 1.51
- Broad jump: 10-foot, 7-inches
- Vertical: 38-inches
Trevor Etienne testing results and measurements
- Height: 5-foot-9
- Weight: 198 pounds
- Arm: 29 1/4-inches
- Hand: 9 1/2-inches
- 40-yard dash: 4.42
- 10-yard split: 1.51
- Broad jump: 10-foot, 4-inches
- Vertical: 35-inches
Dominic Lovett testing results and measurements
- Height: 5-foot-10
- Weight: 185 pounds
- Arm: 31 3/8-inches
- Hand: 9 1/4-inches
- 40-yard dash: 4.40
- 10-yard split: 1.53
- Broad jump: 10-foot
- Vertical: 33.5-inches
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Michael Conroy/AP
Ex-Georgia Tech lineman Zeek Biggers wants to show his big-man speed
He’s 6-foot-6, 320 pounds and plans to run fast in the 40-yard dash.
Featured
Credit: John Spink
Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate
Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.
MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?
Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.
CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister
Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake