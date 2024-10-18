Georgia DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye out for game against Texas

Tate Ratledge is still listed as questionable after being out for the past three games. Ratledge was not wearing a boot this past week against Mississippi State and was in an ankle brace instead.

“Yeah, he’s much closer. He’s running,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Saturday. “He’s on dry land running, pushing it. You know, he’s got a custom-made brace. And we keep hoping he gets better.”

Georgia has started Micah Morris at right guard in the previous two games.

Linebacker Smael Mondon, running back Branson Robinson and running back Roderick Robinson are all out. Mondon has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury. Branson Robinson injured his MCL against Mississippi State, while a toe injury has kept Roderick Robinson out all season.

As for Jared Wilson and Jordan Hall, those two are listed as probable. Wilson has missed the last two games with a foot injury. Drew Bobo started in his place.

“Jared’s been good. Jared’s been practicing,” Smart said on Tuesday. “Seems to be doing more the last two days than he has in previous weeks.That’s good, and repped out there today.”

Hall has yet to play in a game this season, as he had surgery in August.

“Jordan’s done more than he has the last two weeks. He’s been out there repping, taking reps with us, and getting better,” Smart said. “Jordan’s has been a long, hard process. And he’s having to get comfortable with the pain that he has. And it jumps up and bites him at times. And you never know, it might just hit him on a rep. And that’s kept him from taking the rep load that he would like to take. But he’s out there today doing more this week than he did last week.”

The Jonah-Ajonye injury still means that Georgia will not have its full amount of defensive linemen.

But even with those who are healthy enough to play aren’t fully healthy, as Smart outlined this week.

“We’re not injury-free,” Smart said. “Warren (Brinson)’s battling injury, Jordan’s battling injury, Mykel has been battling injury, and Christen (Miller) has been battling injury. I mean, he’s not able to complete the work week every week, in and week out, but he’s able to go out and play.”

Hall and Wilson were not listed on the final availability report that came out last week.

Georgia takes on No. 1 Texas on Saturday. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC. For the Longhorns, wide receiver Isaiah Bond was listed as probable.

Georgia football injury report entering Texas