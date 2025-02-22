Bulldogs sweep doubleheader in first games at upgraded Foley Field

Both of Johnson’s lineups took control with early extra-base hits and cruised the rest of the way. Georgia had a 5-1 lead by the end of the second inning in game 1 and started game 2 with a six-run frame, leading to a seventh-inning mercy rule.

The scattered Georgia crowd that braved the cold saw Foley Field’s upgrades for the first time. Fans watched from the new terrace above the new UGA bullpen along the third-base line as the Bulldogs played their first game on the astroturf field.

Foley also saw seat upgrades in foul territory behind third base and on the club level behind the first-base line with a standing area behind the right-field wall.

UGA students made a strong showing on Kudzu Hill, considering the outdoor conditions. The backyards of several houses along Burnett Street offer a free nosebleed view of the action from right field.

The hill’s first crowd was larger than recent home openers, likely because of its boon in attendance during UGA’s NCAA Tournament run last season.

Fans also saw flashy home debuts from some of the roster’s new features. Transfers Ryland Zaborowski, Nolan McCarthy and Robbie Burnett all helped power Georgia’s offense with multiple RBIs.

Zaborowski only needed one pitch to make a lasting impact. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder sat for game 1 before mashing a grand slam with the first pitch he saw in game 2.

“I told him, I said, ‘You’re not going to play game 1 today,’” Johnson said. “‘I want you to be mentally and physically prepared to play game 2 today.’”

It was Zaboroswki’s first homer as a Bulldog. It ended a six-run first inning for Georgia, which was more than enough offense to sweep the doubleheader. Zaborowski went 4-for-4 in game two with six RBIs, two doubles and a home run.

McCarthy finished Friday 3-of-7 with three runs, two doubles and two RBI. He enters Saturday with a .333 batting average.

Burnett hit Georgia’s only homer of game 1, and went 2-for-6 out of the leadoff spot with two runs and two RBIs. The UNC Asheville transfer drew two walks in game 2 and scored another run.

Ohio State transfer pitcher Zach Brown also impressed in his second appearance, redeeming a six-run debut against UNC Wilmington on Sunday.

Brown allowed a couple of base runners early but battled back this time, giving up one run before closing the inning. Brown pitched three hitless innings after that, fanned a career-high seven hitters and earned his first win as a Bulldog.

“Obviously, he got run on Sunday, but I already told him, ‘Hey, you need to get your stuff ready. You’re going back out there,’” Johnson said. “He was still a little nervous in his first inning, but when he settled in, I think you guys saw the guy we expect Zach Brown to be.”

Georgia’s top returners showed out, too, beginning with junior starting pitcher Leighton Finley.

The closer-turned-starter reminded Georgia fans why he led the team in innings pitched last season, turning in five shutout frames with just 76 pitches. Finley allowed two hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.

Alford took the lead for good with a three-run triple in the second inning as part of a career-high four-hit day. The fourth-year SEC veteran mashed a fastball over the center fielder’s head and off the wall in the deepest part of Foley Field for a 5-1 lead.

Slate Alford finished the doubleheader 5-of-6 with five RBIs, a triple, a double and two walks.

Brian Zeldin is scheduled start on the mound Saturday for Georgia. Zeldin allowed two earned runs in 3 1/3 innings in his first start as a Bulldog last Saturday against UNC Wilmington.

Zeldin was one of Johnson’s top relievers last season and is fighting for a spot in UGA’s weekend rotation when SEC play starts in three weeks.