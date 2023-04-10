Georgia baseball bucks trend, finally wins an SEC series

The Bulldogs would have swept if their bullpen hadn’t blown yet another Friday-night lead. Starter Jaden Woods had pitched 6.2 scoreless innings before giving up a two-out, two-RBI double to end his day holding a 4-2 lead. But Matthew Hoskins and Chandler Marsh, Georgia’s top two relievers, couldn’t make it hold up. They combined to walk six and gave up four earned runs in the eighth and ninth innings on the way to a 7-4 loss.

Similarly, the Bulldogs dropped 5-4 decisions against South Carolina and Auburn in the first two weeks of conference play after carrying leads into the final innings.

“It’s straight mental,” Stricklin remarked afterward Friday night.

Georgia has been getting strong, consistent efforts from its Nos. 1 and 2 starters all season. But it has been unsettled on a dependable Sunday hurler. Goldstein (1-1) proved up to the task this weekend, striking out six of the first nine batters he faced and holding the Wildcats scoreless until they scored a pair of runs in the sixth. Freshman Leighton Finley came in and provided 1.2 scoreless innings for his first career save.

“Jaden’s big start on Friday set everything up for the weekend,” said Sullivan, who recorded the Bulldogs’ first complete-game shutout since Cole Wilcox in 2019. “I think that helped Charlie out a lot in the second game. It was obvious they were struggling with lefties. We had confidence coming into the game. It just took off from there.”

Georgia will need to carry that confidence to Florida next weekend as the Gators (27-6, 9-3) will be looking to avenge the sweep it suffered at the hands of the Bulldogs last year in Athens.