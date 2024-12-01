Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Fran Brown, former UGA football assistant, thanks Kirby Smart after Syracuse upsets Miami

Syracuse head coach Fran Brown, center, reacts while being interviewed after his team's win over Miami in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

By
1 hour ago

In a weekend of college football chaos, Syracuse upset No. 6 Miami 42-38.

Syracuse coach Fran Brown, previously was a defensive backs assistant at Georgia from 2022-2023, gave Kirby Smart a shoutout during his postgame interview.

“Hey Kirby Smart, thank you for that message earlier, Kirby. Means so much to me, Coach Smart. I appreciate you, I love you. Thank you,” Brown said.

Brown has led Syracuse to nine wins in his first year as head coach.

The win on Saturday knocked Miami out of the ACC Championship.

