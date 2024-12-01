Breaking: Trump taps Kash Patel for FBI director, a loyalist who would aid effort to upend law enforcement
Syracuse knocks No. 6 Miami out of ACC title game and possibly the playoff with 42-38 win

Kyle McCord and Syracuse knocked No. 6 Miami out of Atlantic Coast Conference title contention — and possibly ended the Hurricanes' College Football Playoff hopes — by rallying from a 21-0 deficit for a 42-38 win
Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord (6) throws during the first half of an NCAA football game against Miami on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Credit: AP

Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord (6) throws during the first half of an NCAA football game against Miami on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
By MARK FRANK – Associated Press
5 minutes ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle McCord and Syracuse knocked No. 6 Miami out of Atlantic Coast Conference title contention — and possibly ended the Hurricanes' College Football Playoff hopes — by rallying from a 21-0 deficit for a 42-38 win on Saturday.

McCord threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns for the Orange (9-3, 5-3). LeQuint Allen ran for two scores and picked up two critical first downs on Syracuse’s final, clock-killing drive, and Devin Grant forced a fumble that he returned 56 yards for a touchdown to help the Orange beat a ranked foe for the third time this season.

Cam Ward had 349 yards passing with two touchdowns for the Hurricanes (10-2, 6-2, No. 6 CFP), who will be off next week while Clemson faces SMU for the ACC title and will have to hope for an at-large bid into the 12-team playoff. Miami had little trouble scoring but settled for a field goal on what turned out to be its final possession of the game when coach Mario Cristobal declined to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 10.

Miami had defeated Syracuse six straight times before this shootout, in which the teams combined for 983 yards of offense and 51 first downs. The Hurricanes began the season 9-0 but have lost two of three, falling three weeks ago at Georgia Tech.

___

Syracuse wide receiver Jackson Meeks, left, catches a touchdown pass over Miami defensive back Daryl Porter Jr. (2) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Credit: AP

Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen (1) is pushed out of bounds by Miami linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Credit: AP

Syracuse wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons, left, catches a pass over Miami defensive back Daryl Porter Jr. (2) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Credit: AP

Miami quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Credit: AP

Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) dives for the pylon to score while defended by Syracuse defensive back Devin Grant (23) during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Credit: AP

Miami wide receiver Jacolby George (3) reaches for a pass during the first half of an NCAA football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Credit: AP

