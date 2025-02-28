Former Bulldog Malaki Starks flashes quickness, gets notable NFL comparison at combine

Malaki Starks finished with a top-10 40-yard dash among safeties as the only former Bulldog participating in the second day of NFL Scouting Combine drills.
Starks ran a 4.50, tied for 10th among his position group. Starks hit the fifth-highest speed of any safety at 23.12 miles per hour, according to the NFL Network broadcast.
The former 5-star talent did display impressive explosiveness with his 10-yard split time, tied for third at 1.51.
The NFL Network compared Starks to Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates, one of the highest-paid players at the position. Bates and Starks shared very similar measurements at the combine and both ran 4.50 times.
Starks looked natural in the on-field drills, displaying the ball skills that notched 17 pass breakups and six interceptions while in Athens.
South Carolina’s Nick Emmanwori dominated the day among the safeties. He turned in the best broad jump (11 feet, 6 inches) and vertical (43 inches) and 10-yard split (1.49) with the second-best 40-yard dash (4.38).
Starks didn’t separate himself from the group with the rest of his testing numbers, but he did stand out in three seasons on the field at Georgia.
Starks reminded reporters of such before he ever stepped on the field in Indianapolis. The Jefferson native shared how he quickly earned a starting spot on Georgia’s national championship defense as a freshman in 2022. He said he impressed the UGA coaching staff immediately with how he covered star tight end Brock Bowers in practice. Starks said he won the majority of his battles against the NFL’s rookie reception leader before playing his first collegiate game.
“Brock Bowers, he was the best tight end in the country,” Starks said. “So they figured if I could cover him, I could cover anybody.”
Then Starks immediately introduced himself to Georgia fans in his collegiate debut, snagging an eye-popping interception in a 49-7 win over Oregon.
Starks’ athleticism and 6-foot-1, 197-pound frame make him a competitive defender against tight ends and receivers. Starks was also a proficient tackler and run defender as a Bulldog.
“I think my athletic ability, but also just my knowledge, really falling in love with the process of learning how to cover,” Starks said. “Learning how to be a safety, be a slot, be a corner, be a money linebacker, just learning my assignment and the best way to do it.”
One of Starks’ most famous tackles at Georgia had a lot more to do with his effort than any athletic measurables. That came later in his freshman year, when he ran down Missouri running back Cody Schrader for a game-saving tackle to set up a goal-line stand.
Starks led Georgia last season with 77 total tackles, tallying an interception and three passes defended. His 77 tackles were the most by a Bulldog since Monty Rice in 2019.
Starks also displayed vocal leadership on Georgia’s defense. Coach Kirby Smart elected to bring him as one of three players to represent Georgia at SEC Media Days in July.
“So all the knocks and all the things said out there about you can’t start as a freshman at Georgia, it’s too hard to play on defense, the first game he ever was in, I guess Oregon, he started, and started ever since,” Smart said at SEC Media Days. “He represents our university the right way, and I’m really proud to have him here today.”
Georgia will see three more Bulldogs test in the NFL combine Saturday. Drills start at 3 p.m. for receivers Arian Smith and Dominic Lovett and running back Trevor Etienne.
Malaki Starks testing results and measurements
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 197 pounds
- Arm: 31 5/8-inches
- Hand: 9 1/2-inches
- 40-yard dash: 4.50
- 10-yard split: 1.51
- Vertical: 33-inches
