Countdown to Peach Bowl: Giant panda picks the winner

The panda has spoken … sort of.
Yang Yang, a 25-year-old giant panda at Zoo Atlanta, predicted Georgia will defeat Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31. The winner of the College Football Playoffs semifinal will advance to the national championship game on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles.
Yang Yang made his decision by tearing open a box with the Georgia logo on it. It is unknown whether Yang Yang knows that Georgia is undefeated and the No. 1 seed.
Yang Yang walked into his enclosure and immediately tore open a box with the Georgia logo, the box closest to him on entry, for some food.
Peach Bowl officials pointed out that Yang Yang has correctly predicted the winner of last two games, predicting Michigan State over Pitt in 2021 and Georgia over Cincinnati in 2020.
You can’t argue with that.
