Yang Yang, a 25-year-old giant panda at Zoo Atlanta, predicted Georgia will defeat Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31. The winner of the College Football Playoffs semifinal will advance to the national championship game on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles.

Yang Yang made his decision by tearing open a box with the Georgia logo on it. It is unknown whether Yang Yang knows that Georgia is undefeated and the No. 1 seed.