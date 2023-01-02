Countdown to national championship: Georgia opens as big favorites

The matchup for the College Football Playoff national championship is set with No. 1 Georgia to face No. 3 TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in California. Georgia has opened as a 13.5-point favorite as it looks to defend its national championship, according to the Associated Press latest line Sunday.

Both teams are coming off high-scoring victories in their semifinal matchups on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State, 42-41, and TCU defeated Michigan, 51-45.