ajc logo
X

Countdown to national championship: Georgia opens as big favorites

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Georgia is a big early favorite - as in nearly two touchdowns.

The matchup for the College Football Playoff national championship is set with No. 1 Georgia to face No. 3 TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in California. Georgia has opened as a 13.5-point favorite as it looks to defend its national championship, according to the Associated Press latest line Sunday.

Both teams are coming off high-scoring victories in their semifinal matchups on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State, 42-41, and TCU defeated Michigan, 51-45.

The opening over/under number is 62.5 points.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons used Isaiah Oliver in new role at safety Sunday against the Cardinals12h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia finally stops Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud

Credit: Sarah K. Spencer

Nolan Smith gets Dawgs hyped before kickoff

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech turnovers lead to pummeling by No. 13 Virginia

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech turnovers lead to pummeling by No. 13 Virginia

Credit: Jason Getz

Inactives: Cardinals at Falcons
21h ago
The Latest

Georgia advances to championship game at stroke of midnight
20h ago
Exhausted No. 1 Georgia heads to California to meet No. 3 TCU
21h ago
Where to find AJC pages and collectibles from the UGA game
Featured

Credit: AJC

Where to find AJC pages and collectibles from the UGA game
Revisit: Live Updates from the Peach Bowl
Today's college bowl games
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top