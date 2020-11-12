Cincinnati, but no Georgia Tech, on Georgia hoops non-conference slate

ATHENS – Georgia’s men’s basketball season is finally set to get under way, and it will start in less than two weeks.
The Bulldogs will open the season against Columbus State on Nov. 25 at Stegeman Coliseum. That’s the first of seven non-conference games that will precede the beginning of SEC play against Mississippi State on Dec. 30.
Highlighting the non-conference slate is a Dec. 19 date against Cincinnati. Also, Northeastern comes to Athens on Dec. 22.
Georgia’s other non-conference games will be against Gardner-Webb (Nov. 29), Jacksonville (Dec. 4), Montana (Dec. 8) and Samford (Dec. 12). All of the games will be played in Athens before extremely limited crowds.
Georgia will then play an 18-game SEC schedule and the SEC Tournament in Nashville.
The Bulldogs will not play Georgia Tech as the rival schools were unable reschedule their original November date. It will be the first time since 1934 the teams haven’t played in basketball.
Georgia is coming off a 16-16 (5-13 SEC) season and are now 27-37 (7-29) heading into their third season under coach Tom Crean.
Georgia’s 2019-20 season abruptly ended, like all teams in college basketball, on March 11 with country’s realization that it was being enveloped in a pandemic caused by a coronavirus. The Bulldogs had just defeated Ole Miss in the first round of the SEC Tournament and were getting ready to face Florida when the event was canceled.
GEORGIA BASKETBALL NON-CONFERENCE
Nov. 25 Columbus State
Nov. 29 Gardner-Webb
Dec. 4 Jacksonville
Dec. 8 Montana
Dec. 12 Samford
Dec. 19 Cincinnati
Dec. 22 Northeastern