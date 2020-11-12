Cincinnati, but no Georgia Tech, on Georgia hoops non-conference slate

The Bulldogs will not play Georgia Tech as the rival schools were unable reschedule their original November date. It will be the first time since 1934 the teams haven’t played in basketball.

Georgia is coming off a 16-16 (5-13 SEC) season and are now 27-37 (7-29) heading into their third season under coach Tom Crean.

Georgia’s 2019-20 season abruptly ended, like all teams in college basketball, on March 11 with country’s realization that it was being enveloped in a pandemic caused by a coronavirus. The Bulldogs had just defeated Ole Miss in the first round of the SEC Tournament and were getting ready to face Florida when the event was canceled.

GEORGIA BASKETBALL NON-CONFERENCE

Nov. 25 Columbus State

Nov. 29 Gardner-Webb

Dec. 4 Jacksonville

Dec. 8 Montana

Dec. 12 Samford

Dec. 19 Cincinnati

Dec. 22 Northeastern