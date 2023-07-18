‘Better Never Rests’ is Georgia Bulldogs’ 2023 mantra

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Besides winning championships, Georgia’s Kirby Smart has distinguished himself by bringing strong messaging with him to the podium each year at SEC Media Days.

In years past he came with “Keep Chopping Wood.” Last year, it was “We Will Not Be Hunted.” Before the 2021 season he borrowed from Henry David Thoreau when he invoked the 19th-century poet’s famous saying, “success comes to those too busy to look for it.”

For 2023, the Bulldogs’ coach is sticking with a message gleaned from the team’s study of New Zealand’s ultra-successful national rugby team the All Blacks.

“Better Never Rests.”

“The most successful sports team in the history of teams,” Smart told reporters gathered in the Grand Hall of the Grand Hyatt Nashville late Tuesday morning. “Over 100 years, they’ve had the highest winning percentage of all.”

As a team, the Bulldogs studied the All-Blacks for six weeks. They explored all the ways that particular squad of ever-changing players has been able to enjoy such sustained success over a long period.

“One of their big mantras is, ‘better never rests,’” Smart said. “We believe that. Those are strong words when you think about it, think deep on it. Better never rests.”

Smart said this year, more than ever, complacency is the Bulldogs’ greatest threat. As coach of the back-to-back national champions, he said he has already seen complacency creep into the football complex in subtle ways. But he also believes that strong leadership, both within the team and surrounding it, will beat it back.

Smart pointed out that every member of the coaching staff was working for UGA last year. The same goes for the athletic administration. He made special mention of team chaplain Thomas Settles and deputy athletic director Darrice Griffin, whom he said “has been there for me, our players, and so many others during these tough times.”

During his 15-minute televised address, Smart acknowledged the Jan. 15 car crash that took the lives of offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy and injured another UGA employee. That incident has resulted in three separate lawsuits.

“We love them, and we miss them,” Smart said of Willock and LeCroy. “So many people have stepped up for our players within our organization during this time of need. One of the toughest things I’ve ever been through as a coach was to experience that.”

He added: “A tragedy can either divide or unite us. I’m proud of our players. It has definitely brought them closer together and united our team and our family.”

Following are some other subjects that were tackled during the Bulldogs’ half-day of media exposure at the Hyatt:

Smoke Bouie gone

Deyon “Smoke” Bouie’s time as a Bulldogs was short-lived.

A sophomore defensive back from Bainbridge, Bouie transferred to Georgia from Texas A&M in January and went through spring practice. But Smart revealed Tuesday that Bouie recently left the team.

“We kind of mutually agreed to part ways, and we wish him the best,” Smart said. “Very disappointing that his stay was short, but the decision was made by both parties.”

Bouie committed to UGA during the 2022 recruiting cycle, but ended up signing with the Aggies’ No. 1-ranked recruiting class. He played in seven games as a freshman last season and finished with four tackles. He was working with the Bulldogs second- and third-string defenses last spring.

Smart ‘unaware’ Washington was paid

One of the hundreds of NCAA violations committed by Tennessee that resulted in the program’s recent sanctions was a cash payment to Darnell Washington, then the No. 1 tight end prospect in the country.

Washington eventually signed with the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-7, 280-pound tight end was a standout for Georgia the past two seasons.

“No,” Smart said when asked if knew Washington had received payments from the Volunteers. “We don’t get involved in any kind of NCAA investigation. Wasn’t aware of it or knew anything about it. I saw the reports like everybody else did.”

‘3-Peat’ talk

It was inevitable that the Bulldogs would be asked about the possibility of becoming the first three-time consecutive national champions in college football since Minnesota did it from 1935-37. And, so, Smart was.

Asked if he had addressed that possibility with his team, Smart scoffed.

“No offense to the Minnesota 1935 team, but I don’t know if it’s going to resonate with my audience,” he said with a smile. “We’re going to try to (win), but I don’t care about the 3-peat, the 2-peat or the 1-peat.”

Injury updates

There was both good news and concerns shared on Georgia’s injury front Tuesday.

Smart said that sophomore Mykel Williams, who earned freshman All-American honors last season, has been cleared to join the Bulldogs for preseason preparations.

“He will be full go by fall camp,” Smart said of Williams, who had offseason foot surgery and missed spring practice. “He is not full go currently, but he’s had a great rehab, work in progress. I mean, I’ve gotten to see him run some during the agility stuff we get to go view.”

Williams started two games last season and led the Bulldogs with 4.5 sacks and 30 quarterback pressures.

Smart said fellow defensive edge players Marvin Jones Jr. and Jalon Walker also will be able to participate after undergoing offseason shoulder surgeries.

“Typical labrum repairs,” he said. “Cleared for full-go, will probably be in a harness.”

There’s more uncertainty regarding linebacker Smael Mondon and running back Branson Robinson, who are recovering from foot injuries.

“They won’t be full-go,” Smart said. “I don’t know how long it will be. They’ll be able to run what we call dry landing running the next stage, but they won’t be full-go in practice.”