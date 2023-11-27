Alabama aims to upset Georgia - and potentially complicate CFP picture

“We don’t need to focus so much on the playoff aspect,” Alabama safety Malachi Moore said. “Everything will take care of itself after this game.”

There’s a lot at stake this weekend in Atlanta. It’s another round of Nick Saban vs. Kirby Smart. Another rendition of Alabama vs. Georgia, which again features two of the country’s top teams. For Georgia, it’s simple: Win and you’re almost certainly the No. 1 seed, extending your winning streak while entering the CFP favored for a threepeat.

For Alabama, it’s the proverbial one-game season. The Crimson Tide will miss the CFP for the second consecutive year with a loss. This is Alabama’s first shot at Georgia since the Bulldogs defeated the Crimson Tide in Indianapolis in January 2022 to win the national championship.

The Bulldogs have been favored in two consecutive games against Alabama, including this weekend. The Crimson Tide don’t play underdog often. It’s a testament to what Georgia has become – the closest thing anyone has seen to Saban’s Alabama at the peak of its powers.

“We’re playing one of the best teams in college football, if not the best team,” Saban said Monday. “Kirby has done a fantastic job there. I don’t think people realize how hard it is to win 29 games in a row, or even be 12 in a season. They have really good players, they’re really well coached. They’re one of the most prolific offensive teams in the country in terms of yards, points, ability to run, ability to pass. They have good players at every position. Defensively, they’re the No. 1 team in the SEC. Good players and well coached. Do a really, really good job. And they do a great job on special teams.

“This is a team that doesn’t have a whole lot of weaknesses. That’s why they are who they are and what they are. It’s going to be important for us to do a great job of executing.”

The Crimson Tide have one thing Georgia doesn’t: a loss. Back in September, Alabama lost at home to Texas 34-24. It benched quarterback Jalen Milroe for the ensuing game against USF, which was largely a struggle (Alabama ended up winning 17-3). Saban went back to Milroe and his faith was rewarded.

Alabama is 9-0 since its USF debacle. It hasn’t always been smooth, but it’s looked more like how the Crimson Tide are expected to be. Milroe has made massive strides and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has leaned into his running ability. Milroe had 20 rushes for 155 yards and four touchdowns against LSU, for instance. He’s the most dynamic quarterback Georgia will have faced this year.

Just a few days ago, Milroe made the play of his life. The buildup to the SEC Championship would’ve been tempered if not for what’s dubbed “The Milroe Miracle.” Alabama, down 24-20 in Auburn, had fourth and 31 to the goal line with 43 seconds remaining. Auburn rushed two with a spy to account for Milroe’s legs; it didn’t matter. He fired to Isaiah Bond in the corner of the end zone and Alabama earned a seemingly improbable win that set the stage for Saturday.

“When I went to church (Sunday), the first thing I said was, ‘Thank God what could’ve happened didn’t happen,’” Saban said.

Instead, Alabama survived another week. If it were to upset Georgia, there’s potential for chaos: Michigan should be in with a victory over Iowa in the Big Ten championship. The winner of Oregon-Washington will presumably qualify. Florida State, should it defeat Louisville, will be an undefeated championship, though it’s lost quarterback Jordan Travis to injury and it’s unclear how that could affect its CFP standing. Texas, one win from becoming the Big 12 champ, is just on the outside and its win in Tuscaloosa carries a lot of weight. And if Georgia were to lose, could it be left out altogether despite a year of brilliance?

This time of year typically welcomes madness. Alabama is relishing the opportunity to create it.