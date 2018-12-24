What happened to UGA players who left early for NFL?

Six Georgia Bulldogs were drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft - three were selected in the first round and three of the six were underclassmen.

Coach Kirby Smart said last week three juniors were exploring their NFL options before the Jan. 15 deadline for underclassmen to declare.

Among those possibly exploring options are safety J.R. Reed, third on team with 58 tackles, and receiver Riley Ridley, who leads all receivers with 9 touchdowns.

Nearly a dozen Georgia players have left before their senior seasons for the NFL over the last decade. Here’s where they are now:

• Matthew Stafford, QB (2009) - first overall pick by Detroit. Had seven straight seasons throwing for 4,000 yards or more.

• Knowshon Moreno, RB (2009) - 12th overall pick by Denver. Played five seasons with Broncos. Has not played in NFL since being injured after 3 games with Miami in 2014.

• A.J. Green, WR (2011) - 4th overall pick by Cincinnati. A seven-time Pro Bowl selection with the Bengals.

• Jarvis Jones, LB, (2013) - 17th overall pick by Pittsburgh. Appeared in 50 games for the Steelers. Signed a one-year deal with Arizona in 2017, but never played.

• Alec Ogletree, LB (2013) - 30th overall pick by St. Louis Rams. Played four seasons with Rams before he was traded to New York Giants during the NFL Draft in 2018.

• Todd Gurley, RB (2015) - 10th overall pick by St. Louis Rams. Won Rookie of the Year. Has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in three of this four pro seasons.

• Leonard Floyd, LB (2016) - 9th overall pick by Chicago. Started in nearly two dozen games over two seasons in Chicago.

• Roquan Smith, LB (2017) - 8th overall pick by Chicago. Leads Bears in tackles his rookie season.

• Isaiah McKenzie, WR (2017) - 5th round by by Denver. Waived by the Broncos during 2018 season. Now the primary kick returner for the Buffalo Bills.

• Trenton Thompson, DT (2017) - Went undrafted. Signed with the Cleveland, but was waived before training camp.