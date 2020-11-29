College football schedule for Dec. 1-5

Tuesday
Western Kentucky at Charlotte, 10:30 a.m.
Thursday
Air Force at Utah State, 9:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 6 p.m.
Friday
Boise State at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian State, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss at Texas-El Paso, 8 p.m.
Washington State at USC, 9 p.m.
Saturday
Alabama at LSU, 8 p.m.
Arkansas at Missouri, TBA
Ball State at Central Michigan, TBA
Baylor at Oklahoma, TBA
Boston College at Virginia, TBA
Bowling Green at Akron, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
Clemson at Virginia Tech, TBA
Colorado at Arizona, TBA
Colorado State at San Diego State, 7 p.m.
Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan, 2 p.m.
Florida at Tennessee, TBA
Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Florida International at Charlotte, Noon
Florida State at Duke, Noon,
Fresno State at Nevada, TBA
Georgia Tech at N.C. State, TBA
Hawaii at San Jose State, 4 p.m.
Houston at SMU, TBA
Indiana at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Illinois, TBA
Kansas at Texas Tech, TBA
Kent State at Miami (Ohio), Noon
Liberty at Coastal Carolina, TBA
Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas State, TBA
Maryland at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Purdue, TBA
Northwestern at Minnesota, TBA
Ohio State at Michigan State, Noon
Oklahoma State at TCU
Oregon at California, TBA
Oregon State at Utah, TBA
Penn State at Rutgers, TBA
Rice at Marshall, Noon
South Carolina at Kentucky, TBA
Stanford at Washington, TBA
Syracuse at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Texas at Kansas State, TBA
Texas A&M at Auburn, TBA
Toledo at Northern Illinois, Noon
Troy at South Alabama, TBA
Tulsa at Navy, TBA
UCLA at Arizona State, TBA
Vanderbilt at Georgia, TBA
Western Carolina at North Carolina, TBA
West Virginia at Iowa State, TBA
Wyoming at New Mexico, 10:30 p.m.
Note: All times are ET. All games are subject to change because of the coronavirus pandemic and TV decisions.