College football schedule for Dec. 1-5

Friday

Boise State at UNLV, 9:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian State, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss at Texas-El Paso, 8 p.m.

Washington State at USC, 9 p.m.

Saturday

Alabama at LSU, 8 p.m.

Arkansas at Missouri, TBA

Ball State at Central Michigan, TBA

Baylor at Oklahoma, TBA

Boston College at Virginia, TBA

Bowling Green at Akron, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at Virginia Tech, TBA

Colorado at Arizona, TBA

Colorado State at San Diego State, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan, 2 p.m.

Florida at Tennessee, TBA

Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Florida International at Charlotte, Noon

Florida State at Duke, Noon,

Fresno State at Nevada, TBA

Georgia Tech at N.C. State, TBA

Hawaii at San Jose State, 4 p.m.

Houston at SMU, TBA

Indiana at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois, TBA

Kansas at Texas Tech, TBA

Kent State at Miami (Ohio), Noon

Liberty at Coastal Carolina, TBA

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas State, TBA

Maryland at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Purdue, TBA

Northwestern at Minnesota, TBA

Ohio State at Michigan State, Noon

Oklahoma State at TCU

Oregon at California, TBA

Oregon State at Utah, TBA

Penn State at Rutgers, TBA

Rice at Marshall, Noon

South Carolina at Kentucky, TBA

Stanford at Washington, TBA

Syracuse at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Texas at Kansas State, TBA

Texas A&M at Auburn, TBA

Toledo at Northern Illinois, Noon

Troy at South Alabama, TBA

Tulsa at Navy, TBA

UCLA at Arizona State, TBA

Vanderbilt at Georgia, TBA

Western Carolina at North Carolina, TBA

West Virginia at Iowa State, TBA

Wyoming at New Mexico, 10:30 p.m.

Note: All times are ET. All games are subject to change because of the coronavirus pandemic and TV decisions.