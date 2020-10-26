Unnamed Atlanta United player tests positive for COVID-19

Atlanta United has cancelled Tuesday’s training session because an unnamed player tested positive for COVID-19. The player is asymptomatic, according to the team.
The team is scheduled to play at Orlando on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to proceed, according to Atlanta United. All of Atlanta United’s players and staff will be tested on Tuesday, per MLS rules. Teams are supposed to list which players aren’t medically cleared to play on their injury reports for each game.
Atlanta United is in 12th in the Eastern Conference with 19 points. There are three games remaining. The top 10 teams at season’s end will advance to the playoffs. Atlanta United trails 10th-place Miami by two points.
The player tested positive the first time on Sunday and that was confirmed by a second test performed on Monday.
There were no other positive test results among players and staff on Sunday.
Per MLS rules, players and staff are tested every other day, including the day before and after a match. Atlanta United hosted D.C. United on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The team is working with local officials on conducting contact tracing for the player that tested positive.
Atlanta United had two players test positive in June. One of the players was Emerson Hyndman, who remained asymptomatic. The other player is unknown.