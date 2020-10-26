Unnamed Atlanta United player tests positive for COVID-19

The team is scheduled to play at Orlando on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to proceed, according to Atlanta United. All of Atlanta United’s players and staff will be tested on Tuesday, per MLS rules. Teams are supposed to list which players aren’t medically cleared to play on their injury reports for each game.

Atlanta United is in 12th in the Eastern Conference with 19 points. There are three games remaining. The top 10 teams at season’s end will advance to the playoffs. Atlanta United trails 10th-place Miami by two points.