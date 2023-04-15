X

Thiago Almada not in Atlanta United lineup for Toronto

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda elected not to include Thiago Almada on the roster for Saturday’s MLS game at Toronto because the team doesn’t want to push the playmaker.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Almada, who leads the team with four goals and five assists, sustained an undisclosed injury in the final minutes of the 1-1 draw at NYCFC on April 8. Almada didn’t return to training until Thursday. He trained Friday and traveled with the team to Toronto on its charter flight Friday.

Structurally, Almada is fine. Atlanta United has a long history of not rushing players back from injuries.

The only other game Almada missed this season ended with Atlanta United losing 6-1 at Columbus.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Breaking: Georgia defensive tackle Bear Alexander enters transfer portal5h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Ronald Acuña Jr. setting tone for Braves and dominant trio at top of lineup
2h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Princeton’s Connor Scaglione to transfer to Georgia Tech
22h ago

Credit: AP

Braves topics: Michael Harris on Jackie Robinson, Kyle Wright on imagery and more
2h ago

Credit: AP

Braves topics: Michael Harris on Jackie Robinson, Kyle Wright on imagery and more
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rosters set for Georgia Tech spring game
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United’s Garth Lagerwey: How Homegrown territories work
Atlanta United at Toronto: Five things to watch Saturday
Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing Atlanta United at Toronto
Featured

Credit: R. Thomas Deluxe Grill

Birds recovered after theft from Buckhead restaurant; 1 arrested
6h ago
How swimsuit colors can help save children’s lives
BREAKING: Supreme Court suspends abortion pill rulings til Wednesday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top