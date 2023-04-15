Thiago Almada not in Atlanta United lineup for Toronto

Explore More AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Almada, who leads the team with four goals and five assists, sustained an undisclosed injury in the final minutes of the 1-1 draw at NYCFC on April 8. Almada didn’t return to training until Thursday. He trained Friday and traveled with the team to Toronto on its charter flight Friday.

Structurally, Almada is fine. Atlanta United has a long history of not rushing players back from injuries.