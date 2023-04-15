Thiago Almada not in Atlanta United lineup for Toronto

Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda elected not to include Thiago Almada on the roster for Saturday’s MLS game at Toronto because the team doesn’t want to push the playmaker.
Almada, who leads the team with four goals and five assists, sustained an undisclosed injury in the final minutes of the 1-1 draw at NYCFC on April 8. Almada didn’t return to training until Thursday. He trained Friday and traveled with the team to Toronto on its charter flight Friday.
Structurally, Almada is fine. Atlanta United has a long history of not rushing players back from injuries.
The only other game Almada missed this season ended with Atlanta United losing 6-1 at Columbus.
