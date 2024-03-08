Atlanta United

Listen: Atlanta United vs. New England preview

Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda talks to the team during training camp at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, January 16, 2024, in Atlanta.

By Doug Roberson
38 minutes ago

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previews Atlanta United’s match against New England on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is 7:39 p.m. for the home opener.

In this episode, you’ll hear from manager Gonzalo Pineda and players Brooks Lennon, Caleb Wiley and Bartosz Slisz.

Roberson also answers your many questions about the MLS team.

You can follow Roberson’s coverage on X @DougRobersonAJC.

