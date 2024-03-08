Listen: Atlanta United vs. New England preview

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previews Atlanta United’s match against New England on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is 7:39 p.m. for the home opener.

In this episode, you’ll hear from manager Gonzalo Pineda and players Brooks Lennon, Caleb Wiley and Bartosz Slisz.

Roberson also answers your many questions about the MLS team.