Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Nashville

Atlanta United (10-7-8) will host Nashville (11-8-5) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be televised on Apple TV. You can sync the radio broadcast from 92.9 FM through the app.

Nashville manager: Gary Smith

Nashville on road: 3-6-3

Atlanta United at home: 7-2-3

Nashville goals for/against: 31/22

Nashville expected goals for/against: 32.2/26.1

Nashville past five league matches: L-W-L-L-L

Atlanta United goals for/against: 44/39

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 34.1/29.6

Atlanta United past five matches: W-W-L-L-W

Nashville key players

Hany Mukhtar: 13 goals, seven assists

Jacob Shaffelburg: Three goals

Randall Leal: Three goals

Atlanta United key players

Thiago Almada: Eight goals, 11 assists

Giorgos Giakoumakis: 12 goals

Caleb Wiley: Four goals, two assists

Brooks Lennon: Three goals, eight assists

Talking points

1. Another debut. Gonzalo Pineda said that Saba Lobjanidze, who began training with the team Wednesday, was the most fit of the three new signees who are with the team (the fourth, Jamal Thiare, is still waiting on his P-1 visa). Pineda wasted no time selecting Tristan Muyumba and Xande Silva to the starting 11s for the past two matches.

2. MVP. The match will feature three players who may be competing for the MLS MVP award at season’s end: Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar, the reigning MVP, and Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada and Giorgos Giakoumakis.

3. Defense. Atlanta United earned its seventh shutout in its 2-0 win at Seattle. But it was admittedly fortunate. It will need to clean up those mistakes.

Officiating crew

Referee: Jon Freemon

Assistants: Jason White, Gianni Facchini

Fourth official: Joshua Encarnacion

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

Injury reports

Atlanta United

Out: Franco Ibarra (loan) and Jamal Thiaré (visa).

Nashville

Out: Fafa Picault (red card) and Taylor Washington (red card).

What was said

“I will say that they are a solid team. They are a very, very solid team. They have a lot of experience, line by line, they have solid players, experienced players, guys that know how to play in their system.” – Pineda

“We need to show that we are more competitive than anyone else. We have to show that intensity. We have to compete on the front foot since the very beginning, since the whistle blows. We have to show to the fans and to ourselves that we want to win more than the opponent, regardless of who it is. Respecting a lot Nashville. We have to think about who we are, so that’s been the message. We have to be aggressive against any opponent, especially at the Benz.” – Pineda

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Luis Abram

Centerback Miles Robinson

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Defensive midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Winger Xande Silva

Winger Edwin Mosquera

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis