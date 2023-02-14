Gonzalo Pineda happy to have Atlanta United’s newest additions

“And also very powerful in the aerial duals. So I think his whole package is very good. He’s also a hard worker. He’s a hard worker. He presses, he chases, he does everything he needs to do for the team. So I think it’s a perfect fit for how we play.”

Regarding Abram, whom Vice President Carlos Bocanegra compared to former Atlanta United player Michael Parkhurst, Pineda said:

“I didn’t have the pleasure to see Parky up close here as a coach, or here in Atlanta. I was always facing him. But yeah, I can see that Parky was an intelligent centerback that knew how to be always the sweeper and be well organized, and always in good shape, with the good angles, leadership and all of that. So yeah, probably Abram is more similar to that, compared to Alan Franco, the last centerback we had.”

“What I like about Abram is No. 1, he’s a left-footed centerback. That’s number one. And it’s not easy to find. And for the build up, always helps to have a left-footed centerback. No. 2, he’s very cerebral, he always tends to be in the right spot and not giving away a lot of spaces in behind. He has good timing to press. It’s not like he’s not aggressive. He can be aggressive. When I was watching his time in Velez (Sarsfield), he was very aggressive and his tackles are very good. But he prefers to be zonal, with a good shape in the back four, so he’s more defending in the unit, as I want, rather than individually going on the flank as a winger and trying to win that battle on his own. He will be a different fit to what we’ve seen. But I think he’s going to gel out very well.”

Teammate Brad Guzan said both players speak English very well and that he’s enjoying getting to know them.

“You can see the the eagerness and hunger that they have about them of wanting to be able to help the group,” he said. “And so I know as soon as all the legalities and the paperwork and all that stuff gets sorted, then, it’ll be exciting to welcome them into the group kind of fully.”

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 p.m.

March 4 vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

March 11 at Charlotte FC, noon, Fox

March 18 vs. Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m.

March 25 at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

April 8 at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 15 at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1

April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox

May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1

June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA