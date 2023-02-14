Gonzalo Pineda happy to have Atlanta United’s newest additions

Neither striker Giorgos Giakoumakis nor centerback Luis Abram are likely to play for Atlanta United in Wednesday’s friendly against Toluca at Mercedes-Benz Stadium because both are waiting on approvals of their work visas. They aren’t allowed to train with the team until the paperwork is finalized. There is no timetable. The team opens its season at home against San Jose on Feb. 25.
Tuesday was the first chance that manager Gonzalo Pineda has had to discuss with journalists what he likes about both players and how they will fit within his tactics.
Regarding Giakoumakis, who has 83 goals and 14 assists in 243 appearances as a pro, Pineda said:
“You can see immediately that he’s a guy that is passionate about scoring goals. And what I like about him is he’s always on the move, looking for gaps. And once he’s inside the 18, he has those double movements that I really like. So, he’s always pressuring, he goes to the near post, he goes to the far post, he’s going to the near post, he drops in and stays compact.
“And then another one is probably a different look, but he’s a big, big target guy. So he can give us a couple more variances in our attacking shape. And maybe at times, when teams try to pin us back and put pressure on us, maybe we can play the ball to him, he shields the ball, waits for the supporting runs, and then we start progression from there. So he can give us a little bit of that as well.
“And also very powerful in the aerial duals. So I think his whole package is very good. He’s also a hard worker. He’s a hard worker. He presses, he chases, he does everything he needs to do for the team. So I think it’s a perfect fit for how we play.”
Regarding Abram, whom Vice President Carlos Bocanegra compared to former Atlanta United player Michael Parkhurst, Pineda said:
“I didn’t have the pleasure to see Parky up close here as a coach, or here in Atlanta. I was always facing him. But yeah, I can see that Parky was an intelligent centerback that knew how to be always the sweeper and be well organized, and always in good shape, with the good angles, leadership and all of that. So yeah, probably Abram is more similar to that, compared to Alan Franco, the last centerback we had.”
“What I like about Abram is No. 1, he’s a left-footed centerback. That’s number one. And it’s not easy to find. And for the build up, always helps to have a left-footed centerback. No. 2, he’s very cerebral, he always tends to be in the right spot and not giving away a lot of spaces in behind. He has good timing to press. It’s not like he’s not aggressive. He can be aggressive. When I was watching his time in Velez (Sarsfield), he was very aggressive and his tackles are very good. But he prefers to be zonal, with a good shape in the back four, so he’s more defending in the unit, as I want, rather than individually going on the flank as a winger and trying to win that battle on his own. He will be a different fit to what we’ve seen. But I think he’s going to gel out very well.”
Teammate Brad Guzan said both players speak English very well and that he’s enjoying getting to know them.
“You can see the the eagerness and hunger that they have about them of wanting to be able to help the group,” he said. “And so I know as soon as all the legalities and the paperwork and all that stuff gets sorted, then, it’ll be exciting to welcome them into the group kind of fully.”
