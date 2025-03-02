Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0: By the numbers

A by-the-numbers look at Atlanta United’s 2-0 loss to Charlotte on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium:
<1 number of feet that Pep Biel was onside by before scoring Charlotte’s first goal.
1 appearance for Dominik Chong Qui, his first for Atlanta United.
1 loss and shutout this season for Atlanta United.
1.9 expected goals for Atlanta United, compared to 1.0 for Charlotte.
3 starters that were missing for Atlanta United, Brooks Lennon (shoulder), Pedro Amador (hamstring) and Mateusz Klich (flu), and spot starter Ronald Hernandez (quadriceps) was also out.
3 of Atlanta United’s four starters at the top of the formation didn’t put a shot on goal.
4 goals allowed in the second half of Atlanta United’s first two matches.
5 shots on goal for Charlotte, compared to four for Atlanta United. Miguel Almiron had three of the four.
10 crosses for Atlanta United, compared to Charlotte’s five.
16 shots for Atlanta United, compared to 10 for Charlotte.
16 chances created for Atlanta United. Alexey Miranchuk, Bartosz Slisz and Xande Silva had three each. Charlotte created six chances.
55.1 percent possession for Atlanta United.
