Atlanta United’s U16s win national title

Atlanta United’s Under-16 Academy team won the MLS Next Pro Cup with a 3-1 victory over Strikers FC on Saturday in Frisco, Texas. It was the fourth major title for one of Atlanta United’s academy teams.

Cooper Sanchez, Rocket Ritarita and Joseph Gonzalez scored for the U16s, which advanced to the title match by defeating Florida Rush, Real Colorado, Weston FC, and Solar FC. Ritarita, who has trained with the U17s and Atlanta United 2, was named tournament MVP. Dillon Griner was named the tournament’s best goalkeeper.

The team, which went 22-1-1 during the regular season, is coached by former Atlanta United player Kevin Kratz. It qualified for the MLS Next Cup playoffs by winning the Southeast Division.

“I’m so proud of the players, the staff, the other coaches who all have a part in the development of the players,” Kratz said. “They do a fantastic job. I’m happy that I can guide and support how I think we can play football.”

Before the tournament, the players received messages of support from Atlanta United players Brad Guzan and Miles Robinson and former player Josef Martinez.

After the championship victory, Kratz received many personal messages from many people at Atlanta United, but one stood out because it was from someone who Kratz said had a great influence on how he sees football: former Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino. Kratz was on the team coached by Martino that won the MLS Cup in 2018.

“That means a lot to me,” he said.

The academy is led by Matt Lawrey, who is in his third year. It features seven teams.

Kratz said the key to the team winning 27 matches this season was consistency. Even when training featured only six players because of injuries or call-ups, the players tried to train at a high level.

“If you do something consistently at a high level, good things happen on the back end,” Kratz said.

The championship also was a nice moment because the players on the U16s have experienced a lot the past two years, including the tragic death in a car accident of former teammate Christian Carrillo in February 2022.

“It glued them together,” Kratz said. “So happy for them and so proud of them.”

The tournament championship continued a memorable week for the academy, which saw six of its former players compete for Atlanta United in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw against NYCFC. It was the most ever to appear in a match for the first team. Additionally, the U15s and U16s also competed in the MLS Next Cup playoffs. The U19 team will compete in a regional final in the United Premier Soccer League playoffs against Dalton United at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Other previous major titles won by academy teams were the USSDA U16 Championship in 2016, the U14 Nexen Cup in 2018 and the U14 Patterson Cup in 2023.

