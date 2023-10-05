BreakingNews
Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson again called up by USMNT

Atlanta United
By
1 hour ago
CHESTER, Pa. — Centerback Miles Robinson was the only Atlanta United player called up to the U.S. men’s national team Thursday for two coming friendlies.

The U.S. is scheduled to host Germany on Oct. 14 in Connecticut and Ghana on Oct. 17 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Robinson has made 26 appearances, including scoring three goals, for the U.S. He is out of contract with Atlanta United at the end of the MLS season.

Fullback Brooks Lennon, who has career-highs in goals (4) and assists (10) this season, wasn’t called into the camp by manager Gregg Berhalter. Lennon, the most productive U.S. fullback in MLS this season, wants very much to play again for the U.S.

Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Alamada has been called up to play for the Argentina national team.

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

