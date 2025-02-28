Atlanta United without its top three fullbacks after Ronald Hernandez ruled out

Atlanta United’s Ronald Hernandez was ruled out of Saturday’s match against Charlotte, the team announced Friday.

Hernandez’s absence, with a quadriceps injury leaves the team without its top three fullbacks. Pedro Amador (hamstring) and Brooks Lennon (shoulder) already were expected to miss the game because of injury and are listed as out for the game.

Manager Ronny Deila has three options to replace Hernandez, who is Lennon’s backup. The first would be to use Dominik Chong Qui, who signed a second consecutive short-term agreement for the Charlotte match, at left fullback to go with Matthew Edwards at right fullback. The second option is to use three centerbacks and two wingbacks. A third option could be Noah Cobb, but he was not used as a fullback in the preseason.