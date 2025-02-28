Atlanta United
Atlanta United

Atlanta United without its top three fullbacks after Ronald Hernandez ruled out

Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernandez during training camp at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, January 16, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernandez during training camp at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, January 16, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By
52 minutes ago

Atlanta United’s Ronald Hernandez was ruled out of Saturday’s match against Charlotte, the team announced Friday.

Hernandez’s absence, with a quadriceps injury leaves the team without its top three fullbacks. Pedro Amador (hamstring) and Brooks Lennon (shoulder) already were expected to miss the game because of injury and are listed as out for the game.

Manager Ronny Deila has three options to replace Hernandez, who is Lennon’s backup. The first would be to use Dominik Chong Qui, who signed a second consecutive short-term agreement for the Charlotte match, at left fullback to go with Matthew Edwards at right fullback. The second option is to use three centerbacks and two wingbacks. A third option could be Noah Cobb, but he was not used as a fullback in the preseason.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Complicating matters is that Atlanta United will face Charlotte’s Wilfried Zaha, a former Premier League winger who missed Charlotte’s first match of the season.

The Five Stripes are scheduled to play at Charlotte at 2:25 p.m. Saturday at Bank of America Stadium.

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan (1) celebrates with defenders Ronald Hernández (2), Derrick Williams (3), and Luis Abram (44) after beating CF Montrèal during a MLS game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Atlanta United injury report shows who’s available, who’s not for Charlotte match

One key player won't be available to manager Ronny Deila.

Atlanta United’s keys are clear to winning its first road match

Manager Ronny Deila smiled broadly when answering if winning Atlanta United’s first road match this season Saturday at Charlotte would be a confidence booster.

Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2: By the numbers

The Latest

Governor Brian Kemp (R) of Georgia, JT Barlow, Arthur M. Blank, Cindy Parlow Cone, and other members of local and state governments get ready to break ground during the ground breaking of the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Atlanta, at State Farm Arena. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Jason Allen)

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

U.S. Soccer launches ‘In Service to Soccer’ to grow the game domestically

Atlanta United’s keys are clear to winning its first road match

Atlanta United injury report shows who’s available, who’s not for Charlotte match

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake