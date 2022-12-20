Atlanta United will open 2023 MLS season against San Jose

Atlanta United will open its 2023 MLS season Feb. 25 hosting San Jose, according to the schedule released by the league Tuesday.
The Five Stripes, who failed to make the playoffs last season for the second time, will play 34 games. At least six will be broadcast nationally on Fox, FS1 or Fox Deportes. The remaining games will be streamed on the new subscription platform, MLS Season Pass, on Apple.
This will be the team’s first full season under new President Garth Lagerwey and the second full season for manager Gonzalo Pineda.
The team will play 24 games before the Leagues Cup, which is scheduled July 21-Aug. 20. To accommodate that tournament between clubs from MLS and LIGA MX, the team will play four midweek games before July 21 and three after the tournament. The team will play three Sunday games.
The team will host or play at Western Conference teams San Jose, Seattle, defending MLS Cup champ LAFC, Colorado, Portland and Dallas. LAFC and Dallas were the only teams from that group to qualify for last season’s playoffs. Atlanta United will not face expansion-side St. Louis.
Eastern Conference teams that made the playoffs last season were Philadelphia, Montreal, NYCFC, the New York Red Bulls, Cincinnati, Miami and Orlando.
No homestand or road trip will last more than two games. Back-to-back trips include games at NYCFC and Toronto in April, at Nashville and Inter Miami in late April and early May, at Chicago and Orlando later in May, and at Montreal and New England in July. Back-to-back home games include Charlotte and Colorado in May, D.C. United and NYCFC in June, and Nashville and Cincinnati in August.
Atlanta United won’t face a team that qualified for last year’s playoffs until its fifth game at home against the Red Bulls on April 1.
The toughest part of Atlanta United’s schedule may come in July, when it plays at Montreal, at New England and then at home against Orlando in a span of eight days.
May will be the busiest month with six games.
Decision Day, against Cincinnati, is scheduled for Oct. 21.
Single-game tickets will go on sale Jan. 4. The team also is offering a pack of five matches.
Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule
Feb. 25 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 p.m.
March 4 vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
March 11 at Charlotte FC, noon, Fox
March 18 vs. Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m.
March 25 at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.
April 1 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
April 8 at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
April 15 at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1
April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox
May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.
May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.
May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.
May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1
June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox
July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.
July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.
Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com