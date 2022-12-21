ajc logo
Atlanta United trades MLS draft pick to Real Salt Lake

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Atlanta United traded the seventh pick in Wednesday’s MLS draft to Real Salt Lake in exchange for $175,000 in General Allocation Money.

The seventh pick was Atlanta United’s only in the draft’s first round.

The team has gathered $575,000 in GAM for the pending season following Wednesday’s trade and last week’s trade of centerback George Campbell to Montreal.

Atlanta United’s past draft picks, in order: Miles Robinson, Julian Gressel, Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu, Alex Kapp, Jon Gallagher, Oliver Shannon, Gordon Wild, Paul Christensen, Anderson Asiedu, Amar Bashti, Patrick Nielsen, Phillip Goodrum, Josh Bauer and Aiden McFadden, Erik Centeno, Tristan Trager, Daniel Bloyou and Tola Showunmi. Of those, Robinson is the only one with the team.

More to come with this story

x

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 p.m.

March 4 vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

March 11 at Charlotte FC, noon, Fox

March 18 vs. Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m.

March 25 at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

April 8 at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 15 at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1

April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox

May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1

June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert enters transfer portal
