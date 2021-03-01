Atlanta United striving for balance with rebuilt midfield

The totals for some of those players who operated centrally or on the wings and who are returning weren’t pretty:

Emerson Hyndman: Two goals, two assists in 20 appearances with a plus-minus (goals scored minus goals allowed while player is on pitch) of 0, according to fbref.com.

Matheus Rossetto: 0 goals, 0 assists in 15 appearances with a plus-minus of minus-5

Mo Adams: 0 goals, 1 assist in 13 appearances with a plus-minus of minus-2.

Marcelino Moreno: Two goals and one assist in six appearances with a plus-minus of minus-5.

Ezequiel Barco: Two goals and three assists in 15 appearances with a plus-minus of minus-9, tying with George Bello, who played more than 600 minutes more than Barco, for the team high.

Jurgen Damm: 0 goals, four assists in 14 appearances with a plus-minus of minus-3.

As a team, Atlanta United had a plus-minus of minus-7 with 23 goals scored and 30 allowed.

Moreno and Damm were late additions to the squad so their goals and assists were impressive, while the plus-minus shouldn’t be too worrying because they were still learning their team and system. Barco’s should be worrying because it was another season featuring a lack of consistent production on offense and questionable results on defense.

That’s where Sosa and Ibarra will help. Both are defensive, or deep-lying, midfielders who, if they are performing well, should help those plus-minuses turn from red to green for every player because it means they are helping prevent opponents from scoring. If they are breaking up plays, it should give Atlanta United opportunities to counter-attack. Lopez, who is listed as a striker, can play across the the front three, which could give the team a spark on offense should Moreno, Barco or Damm need a rest or are failing to produce.

“Becoming a bit more athletic in the midfield with Sosa and Ibarra coming into the team,” Bocanegra said. “That was one of main focuses, and creating balance around the group.”

Neither Sosa, 21, with River Plate nor Ibarra, 19, with Argentinos Juniors surpassed 21 appearances with those clubs before signing with Atlanta United.

Bocanegra didn’t seem too worried about their lack of experience for two reasons. He likes their potential and he believes that new manager Gabriel Heinze can help the players realize their talents. It was something Heinze did well at his previous club Velez Sarsfield, which had transfers out totaling $11 million following the 2017-18 season, $11.73 million after the 2018-19 season, and $25.37 million after the 2019-20 season, according to transfermarkt.us.

“We believe he will continue to progress those kids,” Bocanegra said.

Those players who struggled last year shouldn’t be written off. Hyndman played well for the team in 2019 when he was more of an attacking midfielder instead of the box-to-box player he was tasked with being last season. Rossetto was trying to adapt to a new country, league, team and language last season. Adams, when given consistent playing time, performed solidly.

With a congested schedule this year that includes the league, Champions League and U.S. Open Cup, those players, if healthy, will likely start at least a few games.

“We feel good about the different profiles, qualities and skill sets we have in the midfield,” Bocanegra said. “It’s helping round out our team.”