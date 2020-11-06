Atlanta United needs Moreno to play well against Columbus

And the team wants to keep adding to it by making the playoffs. To do so for the fourth consecutive season, it must defeat Columbus and have Chicago or Montreal lose.

Moreno has four starts for the team. His first goal came in the 2-0 win against Cincinnati, which kept alive the team’s chances of making the playoffs. Glass said he hopes that it sparks Moreno to do more with whatever remains of the season.

“I think the goal did give me confidence,” Moreno said. “That was something that I needed. The goal and the result gave the team confidence and motivation going into this week.”

Moreno said his family -- his wife and 2-year, 10-month old son -- likely will be watching Sunday’s game on an app they downloaded at their home in Argentina. He said it’s been difficult being away from them, but they are supporting from afar and that’s what’s important. He said he speaks to them every day on video calls.

They, along with the supporters of Atlanta United, and perhaps the other teams in the mix for the final two playoff spots, Montreal, Chicago, D.C. United and Inter Miami, will focus on the matchup between Moreno and Columbus central midfielder Darlington Nagbe, who played for Atlanta United in 2018 and ’19 and helped it win three trophies. As Five Stripes supporters know, Nagbe is clever in tight spaces with the ball, breaks up plays well, and is uncannily accurate with his passes. Moreno said he hasn’t gotten to watch a lot of film of Nagbe, but has heard a lot about him from his teammates.

Moreno and Nagbe share similar traits, in listening to Glass describe what he likes about his midfielder. He said Moreno is tougher than his size would lead you to believe, has an ability to fight through tackles, and doesn’t mind being kicked. In fact, Glass said Moreno almost invites the contact. A difference between the two players, mostly because of their positions, is that Moreno typically looks to play the ball forward and typically does it simply, with no need to try to be clever. Nagbe, typically tasked with breaking an opponent’s pressure, will sometimes pass sideways if he can’t get the ball forward. Lastly, Moreno, like Nagbe, wants to play 90 minutes.

“Some players want the pressure and thrive on it,” Glass said. “to me, it looks like he does.”

Atlanta United coming games

Sunday at Columbus (11-6-5), 3:30 p.m., FSSE

―

