Atlanta United loans Marcelino Moreno to Brazilian club

Moreno, 28, made 68 appearances, with 13 goals and 14 assists, after joining the team near the end of the 2020 season. He fell out of favor with manager Gonzalo Pineda last season. Moreno had a reported guaranteed salary of $568,333.

The loan follows the mutual termination of midfielder Emerson Hyndman’s contract, the sale of centerback Alan Franco to Sao Paulo in Brazil and the trade of centerback George Campbell to Montreal.