ajc logo
X

Atlanta United loans Marcelino Moreno to Brazilian club

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

Atlanta United continued its roster re-shape with the one-year loan of midfielder Marcelino Moreno to Brazilian-club Coritiba. The MLS club announced the move Friday, with Vice President Carlos Bocanegra quoted as saying the move could help Moreno play more.

Moreno, 28, made 68 appearances, with 13 goals and 14 assists, after joining the team near the end of the 2020 season. He fell out of favor with manager Gonzalo Pineda last season. Moreno had a reported guaranteed salary of $568,333.

The loan follows the mutual termination of midfielder Emerson Hyndman’s contract, the sale of centerback Alan Franco to Sao Paulo in Brazil and the trade of centerback George Campbell to Montreal.

Combined, the quartet had salaries of more than $2 million.

Moreno was bought in as a Designated Player from Lanus in Argentina for a reported transfer fee of $6 million as the team was trying to secure a playoff spot. He scored two goals with one assist in six appearances. The team failed to make the playoffs for the first time.

Moreno scored nine goals with five assists in 32 appearances in 2021 and scored two goals with eight assists last season. He didn’t start the final nine games and was used as a sub in five of those matches. The team didn’t make the playoffs.

Moreno divided the opinions of Atlanta United supporters. Some appreciated his willingness to take on defenders, while others expressed opinions that he needed to pass more. His decision-making also was questionable. He was capable of making a brilliant pass, but also gave away the ball in situations that he shouldn’t.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A coach named Smart has made Georgia wise in the ways of winning2h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

University releases statement following arrest of Georgia baseball player
1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Staff

Jimbo Fisher to hire Bobby Petrino, bad guy and diminished coach
20h ago

Credit: AP

Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
29m ago

Credit: AP

Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
29m ago

Credit: AP

TCU takes on blueblood Georgia with few blue-chippers
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Report: Atlanta United discussing trade of Josef Martinez
14h ago
Atlanta United, Emerson Hyndman terminate contract
Soccer legend Pelé dies at 82: ‘The king has passed’
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Working families resort to hotels for homes
Damar Hamlin first asked who won the game when he woke up
12h ago
OPINION: House Speaker Jan Jones takes her place in Georgia history
4h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top