Atlanta United loans Marcelino Moreno to Brazilian club

Atlanta United continued its roster re-shape with the one-year loan of midfielder Marcelino Moreno to Brazilian-club Coritiba. The MLS club announced the move Friday, with Vice President Carlos Bocanegra quoted as saying the move could help Moreno play more.
Moreno, 28, made 68 appearances, with 13 goals and 14 assists, after joining the team near the end of the 2020 season. He fell out of favor with manager Gonzalo Pineda last season. Moreno had a reported guaranteed salary of $568,333.
The loan follows the mutual termination of midfielder Emerson Hyndman’s contract, the sale of centerback Alan Franco to Sao Paulo in Brazil and the trade of centerback George Campbell to Montreal.
Combined, the quartet had salaries of more than $2 million.
Moreno was bought in as a Designated Player from Lanus in Argentina for a reported transfer fee of $6 million as the team was trying to secure a playoff spot. He scored two goals with one assist in six appearances. The team failed to make the playoffs for the first time.
Moreno scored nine goals with five assists in 32 appearances in 2021 and scored two goals with eight assists last season. He didn’t start the final nine games and was used as a sub in five of those matches. The team didn’t make the playoffs.
Moreno divided the opinions of Atlanta United supporters. Some appreciated his willingness to take on defenders, while others expressed opinions that he needed to pass more. His decision-making also was questionable. He was capable of making a brilliant pass, but also gave away the ball in situations that he shouldn’t.
