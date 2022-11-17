Atlanta United contingent visits Fort Bragg

Credit: Atlanta United Credit: Atlanta United

The most common question the players received was how many miles do they run during training and games. The soldiers said they run 5 miles a few times a week, and 12 miles once a week.

“I told them we might run a lot, but there’s no way any of us soccer players can carry 70 pounds or whatever on our back and then run 5 miles, there’s no way,” Lennon said.

Lennon, 25, said he wanted to know why many chose to enlist. He said their answers ranged from wanting to work somewhere away from their hometowns to simply wanting to serve.

“Some of these kids were my age, a little bit younger than me, which was incredible to see at such a young age being able to serve your country is a really honorable thing,” he said.

Lennon said the most fun activity was getting to sit in the helicopters in the hangars and take photos and meet the pilots. Poor weather prevented the Black Hawks from flying. The group also participated in virtual (no live fire) shooting drills, which Lennon said almost was like a video game. As they would walk through the simulation, different things would pop up on the screens. Lennon said he was the best of the group. He said Robinson was the worst. They also toured a museum that included one of the U.S. flags brought back from Afghanistan after the withdrawal.

It wouldn’t be a tour of a base without trying MREs – which soldiers eat in the field – but Lennon said he didn’t want to try one, even the beef stew that the soldiers said is the most popular. The Atlanta United group did bring back a variety box for others to try.

An Atlanta United spokesperson said the franchise hopes to expand the USO trips, perhaps even sending players to bases in Germany or South Korea.

