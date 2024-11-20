Vote: If the Hawks added another statue it should be ...

On Monday, the Lakers announced that they would erect a statue of Pat Riley on the Star Plaza outside the Crypto.com Arena. He will be the eighth honoree along with Elgin Baylor, Kobe Bryant, Chick Hearn, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Jerry West.

It got us thinking.

The Hawks only have a statue of Dominique Wilkins outside State Farm Arena.