Breaking: Verdict up to judge as closing arguments finish in Jose Ibarra trial
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks

Vote: If the Hawks added another statue it should be ...

The Atlanta Hawks unveiled a large statue of former legendary Hawks player Dominique Wilkins at then-Philips Arena. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The Atlanta Hawks unveiled a large statue of former legendary Hawks player Dominique Wilkins at then-Philips Arena. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
By AJC Sports
3 minutes ago

On Monday, the Lakers announced that they would erect a statue of Pat Riley on the Star Plaza outside the Crypto.com Arena. He will be the eighth honoree along with Elgin Baylor, Kobe Bryant, Chick Hearn, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Jerry West.

It got us thinking.

The Hawks only have a statue of Dominique Wilkins outside State Farm Arena.

If the franchise was to add another statue, who should it be?

We’ve given you 11 choices. Cast your vote.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Lakers to honor former coach Pat Riley with a statue outside their downtown arena
Placeholder Image

Credit: Atlanta Hawks

Hawks inspired by their history with latest City Edition uniform
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hunter scores 24 points, Daniels has game-winning block as Hawks beat Kings 109-108
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bob Love, a 3-time NBA All-Star with the Chicago Bulls, has died at 81
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

Trae Young has 19 assists as Hawks hold off Kings in dramatic finish
Hawks’ Jalen Johnson misses game due to leg inflammation
Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kobe Bufkin ready to return to Hawks
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

On the day Laken Riley was killed, her mom frantically tried to reach her
Cold blast heads to metro Atlanta; flurries possible in NE Georgia
3 scenarios where Georgia football could end up playing in SEC Championship game