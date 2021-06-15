The Trae Young shoulder mystery has happy ending

Then, ultimately all that mattered in the end, turning those nagging little doubts to dust: When it mattered most, Young either scored or assisted on the Hawks final 13 points Monday in their back-from-the brink 103-100 victory over Philly. The series is tied 2-2 and in route to a Game Five in Philadelphia Wednesday.

What Young may lack in communication skills – he said he kept the ache in his shoulder to himself since it became more bothersome after Game Three – he made up for in grit at the finish.

As to his coach’s reaction when seeing his star guard’s shooting shoulder trussed up in tape, Young said, “He kinda gave me a look. He didn’t know about it. I told him I’m fine, I’m good. Let’s go play. Let’s go win.”

“I didn’t know (about the soreness),” teammate Kevin Huerter said afterward. “Trae is someone who feels he’s always available. It seems like he’s dinged up with different stuff but he doesn’t show it. We were confident he was going to be out there, especially in a game like this.”

Young wouldn’t give the ache a name. “It’s just sore; don’t know how to explain it to you,” he said.

Nor would he blame the shoulder for obvious shooting problems early Monday. There was no hiding the issue physically – as in addition to the tape, his shoulder was wrapped in a large heating pad while he rested on the bench. And it also seemed to show itself on the stat sheet. Young began the first quarter 0-for-5 from the field and finished the half just 3-for-12. The majority of the problems seemed to come on touch shots around the basket, as he made just 1 of 7 shots from in close.

“I’m not blaming my shooting on my arm. I felt like I had a lot of good looks and the shots just weren’t going in. I got to be better at knocking down my shots,” he said afterward. Young finished with a hard-earned 25 points on 8-of-26 shooting from the field (3-of-11 from beyond the arc).

Still at the 8-minute mark, when he returned to the game after the training staff had unwrapped Young’s shoulder like a tin of Pillsbury dough for the last time, he came through. The famed floater was back, two of them gently falling down the stretch. After missing his only two free throws of the first half, he made his last four – the Hawks last four points of the night. Young was shouldering the load, as he was meant to do.

“He’s a tough kid,” McMillan said. “I thought he established the tempo that we needed to get a win tonight. I thought he established that tempo early in the game and stayed with it. His shot eventually started to fall for him. He missed some shots, it could have been the shoulder, I really don’t know. Those same shots he missed in the first half he started to knock down in the second.”

“It was all adrenalin at that point. I’m feeling (the shoulder) a little bit more now, probably feel it a little bit more tomorrow,” Young said post-game. “I’ll get treatment tomorrow. In the game, in the moment, I didn’t feel it.”

Who knows how Young will be feeling Wednesday by game time? Guess he’ll let us know then.