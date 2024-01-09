Hawks’ Hunter returns to basketball activities, Mathews out 1-2 weeks

The Hawks ruled Hunter and Mathews out of Wednesday’s game against the 76ers at State Farm Arena.

The team also listed Trae Young (right shoulder soreness) as probable, while Clint Capela (right Achilles soreness) and Wesley Matthews (right calf soreness) as questionable.

Hunter has missed the past seven games after undergoing a non-surgical procedure to address right knee inflammation. He began participating in half-court workouts late last week. The team expects him to increase his basketball activities in the coming days.

Mathews left Sunday’s game against the Magic because of a left ankle injury. He underwent an X-ray and MRI, which confirmed a left ankle sprain. He will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks.