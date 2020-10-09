Atlanta Gladiators voluntarily suspend season

The Gladiators play at Infinite Energy Arena in Gwinnett County and would have been allowed a capacity of only 25% at their games this season. But minor league hockey, and particularly the ECHL, is heavily dependent on ticket revenue to support their operations, so the Gladiators determined that it wouldn’t be financially feasible for them to play this season.

“This is a decision we do not make lightly,” Gladiators president Jerry James said in a release. “Everyone in our organization has pushed to find ways to make this season happen, but the economic viability of our business and the health of our community must be the priority. That is the bottom line for the decision to enact the league’s COVID-19 voluntary-suspension policy.”