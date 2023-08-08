Xavien Howard on Kyle Pitts: ‘That guy is a natural’

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, a four-time Pro Bowler, had to be brought up to speed after he was asked how Falcons quarterback Desmond Howard and the offense look after the first day of the joint practice.

“What number is he,” Howard asked. He then went on to say the Falcons did a pretty good job.

However, Howard knew exactly who tight end Kyle Pitts was.

“He wasn’t out there that much,” Howard said. “I didn’t see him that much, but when he was out there he looked good.”

Pitts caught a couple of passes across the middle for the Falcons.

“That guy is a receiver,” Howard said. “I don’t care (that) they’ve got him (listed) as a tight end. That guy can run. I see he gained a little bit more weight, a bigger frame. That guy is a natural.”

