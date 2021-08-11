ajc logo
Where to watch, listen, stream Titans at Falcons

NFL Network's Steve Wyche speaks on set ahead of Super Bowl LIV, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 in Miami, Fla. He set to work his first game as an analysis for the Falcons' exhibition season games in 2021. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
Caption
NFL Network's Steve Wyche speaks on set ahead of Super Bowl LIV, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 in Miami, Fla. He set to work his first game as an analysis for the Falcons' exhibition season games in 2021. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Credit: Ben Liebenberg

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

What you should know about Friday’s exhibition game between the Tennessee Titans (11-5 in 2020) Falcons (4-12):

Time: 7 p.m. Friday.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

TV: Fox5 -- Play-by-play: Justin Kutcher and Coy Wire, color by Steve Wyche and D.J. Shockley and the sideline reporters will be Jen Hale. (They game will be replayed on NFL Network at 1 a.m.)

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show with Chris Goforth and Harry Douglas starts at 5 p.m.

Satellite radio: SIRIUSXM: 226 (Falcons), 88 (Titans)

(Games are also available on the SiriusXM app and at home on connected devices and speakers for authenticated subscribers with the SiriusXM All Access package. The SiriusXM app features dedicated team channels that carry the official radio broadcast for all 32 NFL clubs for every game. Fans can find their team’s channel each week under the “NFL Play-by-Play” tab.)

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market exhibition season games and replay every game of the season with NFL Game Pass.

