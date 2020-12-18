X

Where to watch, listen, stream Bucs at Falcons

15 Dec 2013, Arlington, Texas, USA --- 15 DECEMBER 2013: Fox's NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver during a regular season NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, TX. --- Image by © Ray Carlin/Icon SMI/Corbis
Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Buccaneers (8-5) Falcons (4-9):

Time: 1 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Series history: This will be the 54th meeting of the Falcons and the Buccaneers. The Falcons lead the series 28-25. The Falcons won the last meeting 28-22 in overtime Dec. 29, 2019, when Deion Jones returned an interception for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage in overtime.

TV: Fox (1:00 PM ET): Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver (field reporter).

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show with Chris Goforth and Harry Douglas.

Satellite radio: ) SIRIUS: 82 (TB), 137 (Atl) | XM: 380 (TB), 227 (Atl)

(Games are also available on the SiriusXM app and at home on connected devices and speakers for authenticated subscribers with the SiriusXM All Access package. The SiriusXM app features dedicated team channels that carry the official radio broadcast for all 32 NFL clubs for every game. Fans can find their team’s channel each week under the “NFL Play-by-Play” tab.)

Livestream: Watch Falcons games live for free in the official Falcons app (iOS & Android) and on AtlantaFalcons.com mobile web. (Data charges may apply)

Falcons’ final three games

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3

