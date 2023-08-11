Where to watch, listen, livestream Falcons at Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — What you should know about Friday’s exhibition game between the Falcons (0-0) and the Miami Dolphins (0-0) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Time: 7 p.m. Friday
TV: Fox 5. Play-by-play: Justin Kutcher. Analysts: D.J. Shockley and Coy Wire. Sideline: Jen Hale.
Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Miller Pope. Pregame/Postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson. Dylan Matthews and Orin Romain (studio producers).
Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio – Falcons channel 380. Dolphins channel 88.
Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author
Credit: Steve Schaefer
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP