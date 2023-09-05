Where to watch, listen and livestream Panthers at Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH — What you should know about Sunday’s regular-season opener between the Carolina Panthers (7-10 in 2023) and the Falcons (7-10), which is set for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

TV: Fox 5. Play-by-play: Chris Myers. Analyst: Robert Smith

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Miller Pope. Pregame/Postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson. Dylan Matthews and Orin Romain (studio producers).

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 225. Panthers channel 383.

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International.

The Bow Tie Chronicles