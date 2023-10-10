Where to watch, listen and livestream Commanders at Falcons

Ex-Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan will be part of the telecast

Atlanta Falcons
By
16 minutes ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH — What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Falcons (3-2) and the Washington Commanders (2-3), which is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

TV: CBS. Play-by-Play: Andrew Catalon. Analysts: Tiki Barber and Matt Ryan. Sideline: A.J. Ross.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Miller Pope. Pregame/postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson, with Dylan Matthews and Orin Romain as studio producers at 11 a.m.

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 85 or 227 or the App. Commanders channel 83 or 386 or the App. (Games also are available on the SiriusXM App. Fans can find their team’s channel under the “NFL Play-by-Play” tab or by searching their team’s name.)

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

