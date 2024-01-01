What Falcons players had to say after37-17 loss to Bears

On the sputtering offense: “That’s the main, thing consistency. That’s our main goal, just to be more consistent. If we are more consistent, we can feed off each other, offense, defense and special teams. That’s what we strive to be.”

On why the offense has been inconsistent all year: “That’s a coaches’ question.”

On the 75-yard touchdown: “It was great blocking all around. Shout out to the (offensive) lineman and the wide receivers for blocking and creating a crease. It was good.”

On if he was running out of steam at the end: “Did it show ... if so then, yes. The last 20 was a little push, but it was a great finish by Scott Miller with the block.”

More on the screen: “The brought presser. I bluffed him a little bit. Then it was great blocking by the (offensive) line. Great blocking by the receivers. Then it ended up as a touchdown.”

On the blocking: “It was great. It was great overall. It was great execution. It was good.”

CALAIS CAMPBELL, defensive end

On the Falcons: “We’re a much better team than we’ve played this year.

On Justin Fields: “Today, he was at his best. He put the ball right on the money. That’s the best He’s been. I’ve seen him a lot. I think he flashed a lot. Today he was a premier NFL quarterback.”

JESSIE BATES III, safety

On the game: “I think the score doesn’t really show us how competitive the game actually was at one point. I kind of put it on myself starting with that first drive. The very first play. We talk about starting fast and we gave up and out and up for about 50. Then they go and score a touchdown. Our goal is to come in here and start fast. We didn’t do that. As one of the leaders of our team, I put the blame on myself.”

DEE ALFORD, cornerback

On the 96-yard return: “It was just a play where I’m trying to make a spark for my team going into halftime. Them type of plays, you have make something out of nothing. We came up short, but other than I still feel like it was a good play. We just have to finish it.”

