Vote: What should Falcons do with Arthur Smith?

The Falcons can win the NFC South and qualify for the playoffs with a win at the Saints and a Buccaneers loss to the Panthers on Sunday in the regular-season finale. The Falcons, Buccaneers and Saints would all be 8-9 and the Falcons would take the title due to division record.

There has been a growing drum beat among the Falcons fan base that the team should move from Smith. The noise has been heard.

“If you don’t like it or you’re looking for comfort, go do something else,” Smith said Monday, a day after a loss to the Bears. “I’m very confident and grateful. This is what I love to do. You’re not looking for comfort when you take these jobs. If you are, you’re delusional.”

What do you think the Falcons should do with Smith at the end of the season? Vote here.