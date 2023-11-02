Updated Falcons depth chart for Vikings’ game

But with a quarterback change and the juggling of the defensive tackle spots, the depth chart has had some material changes in recent days heading into the Falcons (4-4) game against the Vikings (4-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Taylor Heinicke has been named the starter “just for this week,” according to coach Arthur Smith.

Also, with defensives tackle Grady Jarrett (knee) and LaCale London (knee) placed on injured reserve, the Falcons traded for Kentavius Street, who they are going to slide into Jarrett’s spot. Travis Bell, the first football player from Kennesaw State to be drafted, was plucked off the Bears practice squad and will take London’s roster spot.

Albert Huggins and Ta’Quon Graham likely will get London’s snaps. Defensive tackles Timmy Horne and Demone Harris are on the practice squad.

Smith mentioned personnel changes when discussing their field-position issues. Cornerback Mike Hughes, who fielded a punt at the 1-yard line, has a shoulder injury.

Scotty Miller came on in relief against the Titans. The Falcons could go back to Dee Alford, who had an electric 79-yard punt return for a touchdown in the exhibition against Miami on Aug. 11.

Hughes has made 10 fair catches and has 11 returns for 6.7 yards (6.1 per return). He has a long of 16 yards. Ideally, the Falcons would like to average at least 10 yards a punt return to jump-start the drive.

In short, they miss Avery Williams, who averaged 16.2 yards per return last season to lead the league.

Here’s the updated depth chart for the game against the Vikings:

OFFENSE

WR Mack Hollins, KhaDarel Hodge

TE Kyle Pitts, John FitzPatrick

LT Jake Matthews

LG Matthew Bergeron, Jovaughn Gwyn

C Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil

RG Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton

RT Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton

TE Jonnu Smith, MyCole Pruitt

WR Drake London, Scotty Miller, Van Jefferson

FB Keith Smith (Team list him as Pitts backup, but lines up at fullback in games)

RB Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier

Joker Cordarrelle Patterson

QB Taylor Heinicke, Desmond Ridder, Logan Woodside

DEFENSE

DL Kentavious Street, Albert Huggins, Travis Bell

DL David Onyemata, Ta’Quon Graham

DE Calais Campbell, Zach Harrison, Joe Gaziano

OLB Bud Dupree, Lorenzo Carter

ILB Kaden Elliss

ILB Nate Landman, Tae Davis

OLB Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone

CB A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes

S Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy

S Richie Grant, DeMarcco Hellams

NB Dee Alford, Clark Phillips III

CB Jeff Okudah, Tre Flowers

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Younghoe Koo

P Bradley Pinion

LS Liam McCullough

H Bradley Pinion

PR Scotty Miller, Mike Hughes, *Scotty Miller, Dee Alford, (Team lists Dee Alford as No. 1, but he has not returned any punts since the season opener. Miller went in for Hughes vs. Titans and earlier this season for Alford. After Hughes catch at the 1-yard line, we’re projected a change at the top spot.)

KOR Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Hughes

