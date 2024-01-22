Timeline: Falcons search for new head coach

Here is the current timeline of interviews - virtual and in-person - conducted by the Falcons in search for a new head coach.
Jan. 8 – Arthur Smith is fired after three straight 7-10 seasons one day following a season-ending loss to the Saints.
Jan. 12 – Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald completes virtual interview.
Jan. 13 - Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks complete virtual interviews.
Jan. 14 - Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver complete virtual interviews
Jan. 15 - Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick completes in-person interview.
Jan. 16 - University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh completes in-person interview.
Jan. 18 - Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson completes virtual interview.
Jan. 19 - Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn completes virtual interview and Belichick completes second in-person interview.
Jan. 20 - Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Bills interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady complete virtual interviews.
Jan. 21 - Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson complete virtual interviews.
