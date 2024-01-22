BreakingNews
Still cold today, but a warmup is around the corner
Atlanta Falcons

Timeline: Falcons search for new head coach

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick faces reporters during a news conference, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass., held to announce that he has agreed to part ways with the team. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick faces reporters during a news conference, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass., held to announce that he has agreed to part ways with the team. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By
1 minute ago

Here is the current timeline of interviews - virtual and in-person - conducted by the Falcons in search for a new head coach.

Jan. 8 – Arthur Smith is fired after three straight 7-10 seasons one day following a season-ending loss to the Saints.

Jan. 12 – Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald completes virtual interview.

Jan. 13 - Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks complete virtual interviews.

Jan. 14 - Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver complete virtual interviews

Jan. 15 - Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick completes in-person interview.

Jan. 16 - University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh completes in-person interview.

Jan. 18 - Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson completes virtual interview.

Jan. 19 - Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn completes virtual interview and Belichick completes second in-person interview.

Jan. 20 - Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Bills interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady complete virtual interviews.

Jan. 21 - Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson complete virtual interviews.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top